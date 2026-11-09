Things Just Got Worse for Chuck Schumer's Hopes of Remaining Leader

Leftists have been trying to agitate against having Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as the new Senate Majority Leader.

Several of the incoming freshmen senators-elect have indicated that they were either not supportive of Schumer or they spoke of the need for "new leadership." The Michigan Senate winner, Abdul El-Sayed, has said that he would vote for Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) if Van Hollen ran.

Advertisement

Schumer still likely has the votes, but his prospects just took a couple more big hits.

It sounds like Schumer may have just lost Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who is about as much of an establishment creature as you can get — Blumenthal just declined to endorse Schumer.

🚨NEWS: @SenBlumenthal declines to endorse @SenSchumer as the next Senate Majority Leader Blumenthal just told reporters: "We need a conversation about leadership going forward because we need new energy and ideas" https://t.co/KJ5im9ZHwo — John Craven (@johncraven1) November 9, 2026

"We need a conversation about leadership going forward because we need new energy and ideas," he said. He did say he expected Schumer to win because he hadn't heard of anyone else being willing to take the job.

But hold your horses: then came another big hit to Schumer. There's now a report from Punchbowl claiming that Van Hollen is open to running against Schumer.

NEW: Sen. Chris Van Hollen is now open to a run against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Van Hollen has "received an outpouring of calls and is now in active listening mode," according to a person familiar w/ his thinking around leadership "The door is not shut," the person added Van Hollen is a leading progressive & has said he needs commitments from Schumer before agreeing to support him for another term as leader. The Maryland Democrat has also been eyeing a presidential run — Laura Weiss (@LauraEWeiss16) November 9, 2026

Van Hollen has "received an outpouring of calls and is now in active listening mode," according to a person familiar w/ his thinking around leadership "The door is not shut," the person added Van Hollen is a leading progressive & has said he needs commitments from Schumer before agreeing to support him for another term as leader. The Maryland Democrat has also been eyeing a presidential run

So that could mean Van Hollen really is interested in running, or he wants to be able to put Schumer over the grill for concessions that the leftists want in exchange for him backing off the position, probably depending on how the numbers ultimately break down.

The Left is putting on a charge on X to have people agitate for Van Hollen.

It's not clear that Van Hollen would have the votes. Van Hollen, of course, is the guy who went down to El Salvador to performatively virtue signal over illegal alien "Maryland Man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia. He certainly would have a better chance at Democrat leader than he would at the presidency. And if he won, this would be a perfect example for the public of how off the rails Democrats are: that this character is someone they would elevate to leadership.

Advertisement

Either way, all of this is not going to make Schumer happy.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.