California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced plans earlier this month to commute all 548 death penalty sentences in the state to life imprisonment without possibility of parole.

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This despite California voters upholding the death penalty in a ballot initiative in 2016. So much for the desires of the voters of California.

On Monday, President Donald Trump stood with some of the family members affected by Newsom's horrible move. Trump excoriated Newsom's decision and announced federal plans to address aimed at violent criminals, including a new presidential directive that would make capital punishment a priority for the DOJ. He said the DOJ would be directed "to seek the death penalty for child murderers, as well as rapists and human traffickers who kill their victims."

Among the people who spoke was Sandy Friend, the mother of 8-year-old Michael Lyons, who was kidnapped and murdered. What she said was heartbreaking and put a real face on how much Newsom's actions were re-harming families who have already had to face so much.

🚨 NOW: In a heart-wrenching moment, President Trump just personally brought up Sandy Friend — mother of 8YO Michael — r*ped, sodomized and tortured for 10 hours, and the perpetrator was just saved from death row by Gov. Gavin Newsom "FACE ME, GOVERNOR NEWSOM. TELL ME MICHAEL'S LIFE DOESN'T MATTER." "Governor Newsom erased that with a swipe of a pen without notifying the families! Governor Newsom: WE DESERVE TO BE HEARD. You NEVER heard what my child endured, or lived with the emptiness of having an empty chair at every holiday and milestone, yet you took the only justice we had and left families feeling abandoned by the state that promised to protect us." She is noticeably emotional while reading through what happened, understandably: "This is so very hard." 💔 "You may have taken our justice, but we will never, you will never take Michael's voice." 47 hugged her on her way off: "We will always be with you and your beautiful Michael." Sandy waited at the Capitol to speak with Newsom, and he NEVER met with her. Pray for Sandy and her family. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 23, 2026

She described how the 8-year-old "loved his sisters, fishing, Ninja Turtles, telling campfire stories, and bringing me flowers." He feared the boogeyman.

But then Michael was kidnapped by Robert Boyd Rhoades. He "took him into the dark," and he learned "the boogeyman was real." She spoke about how her child was raped and tortured, something no mother or child should ever have to face.

The family got some small measure of justice with the death sentence. But then Newsom took away the killer's sentence "with the swipe of a pen, without notifying the families." You could see how affected Trump was too, as she said how hard this was to tell her story, and he reached out to support her. He's so kind with moms who have been through so much.

Friend said Newsom didn't know what it was like to endure what they have had to, but he "took the only justice we had," and "left families feeling abandoned by the state that promised to protect us."

"Face me, Gov. Newsom, tell me Michael's life doesn't matter," she said. "You may have taken our justice. But you will never take Michael's voice...Every victim matters. Look at his face. He was only 8 years old."

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Trump hugged her when she was done and said they would stand by her.

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