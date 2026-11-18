The Republicans are running out of time, and they need to be getting everything they can get done now in the time they have left before the Democrats take over the House and the Senate in January.

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Republicans should be going around the clock to get things passed and to get President Donald Trump's judicial nominees confirmed.

But unfortunately, there's a hold-up on at least one judicial position.

You'll never guess who is causing a problem. Actually, you will: Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX).

Trump has named T. Elliot Gaiser, a former Supreme Court clerk who leads the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel, and who Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) says is "exceptionally well qualified" to be the nominee for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. Gaiser is an actual conservative, sounds like the type that you'd be lucky to have as a judge, and the type we need more of. Gaiser has clerked for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and has a lengthy conservative resume. Cornyn approved him for his present position in 2025.

But Cornyn is now stymying the process for the judicial position by refusing to give Gaiser a "blue slip" - an approval custom as one of the home state senators. Without it, that could effectively stop the nomination. He's claiming that Gaiser isn't from Texas. However, Gaiser has worked in Texas when he clerked for a federal judge, has family in Texas, and has worked on Texas cases.

Cornyn is recommending Fort Worth attorney Steven Fahey.

Cruz said Gaiser already completed an FBI background check as a senior DOJ official. A source familiar with the confirmation process called Cornyn’s recommendation of Fahey a “red herring,” citing the unrealistic logistics and length of time it would take to vet a replacement. “The White House has been explicit that it is impossible for a brand-new nominee to complete the FBI background check fast enough to be confirmed,” Cruz said. “Because Gaiser already has that check complete, as a sitting senior DOJ official, he’s the only one who could make it through.”

The dithering could mean Republicans lose the opportunity to get their nominee for that seat, once the Democrats get in.

Meanwhile, The Washington Sun is reporting a heated fight between Cruz and Cornyn.

Cornyn was yelling so loudly at his Texas colleague at one point that he could easily be heard from the press gallery above the mostly empty chamber. “I don’t find you credible. I’m mad at you!” Cornyn told Cruz, his voice booming across the room. Cornyn then told Cruz he was upset at someone “for ending my career!” We couldn’t make out whether that was directed at Cruz or Donald Trump, who endorsed Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate Republican primary, ending said career. Cruz’s response, which we couldn’t hear, set Cornyn off again. “Oh, that’s bulls**t!” he said. Cornyn then waved off Cruz with his hand and stormed off to the Democratic side of the aisle.

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Bottom line? Republican primary voters rejected Cornyn, and it wasn't because of Trump. It was because they felt he hadn't been listening to them. And here's another example.

The latest word is that the White House is looking at Fahey, but they are saying they intend to get all of Trump's nominees through by the end of the year.

But if Cornyn's legacy is that he blows the opportunity for a conservative in the seat and cedes it to the Democrats, he should hang his head in shame.

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