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Round 2: Blanche Has Perfect Reply to Robert Garcia on Stephen Miller After Incredible Self-Own

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Nov 07, 2026 12:25 PM
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Round 2: Blanche Has Perfect Reply to Robert Garcia on Stephen Miller After Incredible Self-Own
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

The Democrats are losing their minds over President Donald Trump making Stephen Miller his new White House Chief of Staff. 

Their furious response to the appointment is a good indication that it was the right move. 

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We reported on the unhinged and vile threat from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, calling for Miller's "presence in government to be eradicated like a malignant tumor." They're already whipping up the many crazies on their side with this kind of talk. 

Then, they had Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia (CA-42), the likely new chair of the House Oversight Committee, threatening Miller to "lawyer up." Because, you know, they care so much about "affordability," Their first thought is who they can go after in the Trump administration. 

But the Attorney General, Todd Blanche, brought Garcia up short with a smackdown: "The Chief of Staff already has a lawyer. The Attorney General of the United States and the Department of Justice."

Blanche reiterated that with Laura Ingraham on Fox. 

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So Garcia is not going to play these games and be able to run roughshod over the Trump administration, or he's going to get smacked down in reply. 

Meanwhile, Garcia himself has to "lawyer up" because he's being sued by billionaire Leon Black for more than $7 million for defamation related to comments Garcia made about Jeffrey Epstein. 

Garcia already showed he wasn't up to the fight with the Trump team with a follow-up comment on the battle. This was an incredibly bad self-own by Garcia on Friday night. He's not very good at this. 

"When they go low, this is me," Garcia tweeted, showing a picture of the Pennywise the Clown character from "It" in the sewer. 

So wait a second, he's comparing himself to a shape-shifting killer clown who steals children and takes them into the sewer? I don't think that's the flex he thinks it is. Is that really what he wants to be saying about himself? Yikes, talk about stepping in it. Operating out of the sewer is quite the comment on being a Democrat. 

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Blanche wasn't going to let that one go by. He had the perfect response. 

Looks like Blanche just lit him up again. 

Garcia just made it very easy for him; he is a clown. Even he admits it.  What a perfect representation of the Democrats. 

That's who they are, and that's the message to take away. Their bad approach to everything has a tendency to blow back on them, just like this. 

Meanwhile, Miller isn't letting the threats shut him down; he just made it clear he was standing with Trump to get his agenda done, to make the administration and the country successful. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE | STEPHEN MILLER | TODD BLANCHE
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