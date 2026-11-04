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Yikes: Scott Galloway's Ominous Remarks About Elon Musk Take a Disturbing Turn

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Nov 04, 2026 1:57 PM
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Yikes: Scott Galloway's Ominous Remarks About Elon Musk Take a Disturbing Turn
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

It was an ugly Tuesday; there's no getting around that. 

The Republicans got wiped out in a big way. We should remember that losing in the midterms is fairly traditional, so that's not unusual. For the folks dooming, read my colleague Bob Hoge's great piece for some perspective and what we need to do. 

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You know the Democrats are already going into overdrive with what they think they can do to get Republicans. Anyone who voted for Democrats thinking they were sending a message or voting for affordability is about to get a hard lesson in what the Democrats' real priorities are. They are going to have nothing but lawfare and investigations. 

We're already seeing this, as Bob noted in his earlier story with Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia (CA-42) tweeting, "Lawyer up!" Democrats have already let the cat out of the bag about people they'd like to go after, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and the owner of X, Elon Musk. Talk about weaponization of government. And that's another thing. It's not just that nothing good will get done; it's that a lot of bad will be set in motion that can harm our nation and the rule of law. 

Democrats are definitely feeling their oats. Professor and podcaster Scott Galloway put some ugly words to that nasty sentiment, as our sister site Townhall reported. 

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"We've begun believing through this ridiculous, unhealthy, and dangerous idolatry of innovators that they get to live by an entirely different standard," Galloway said. "Elon Musk is a traitor to the West."

"We lined up the Rosenbergs against a wall," he continued. "This is a traitor to the West, and he should be held to the same standards as every other traitor in the West."

What made it even worse was that the crowd applauded that insanity. 

I think he was talking here about the recent controversy involving Starlink and its military counterpart, Starshield, in Ukraine, where restrictions disrupted Ukrainian drone operations. Musk said Ukraine had violated Starlink's terms by using it for offensive strikes, a claim Ukrainian officials disputed. But Ukraine has also relied heavily on SpaceX's satellite technology since Russia's invasion.

This is how unhinged the Democrats are at this point. This is the dangerous talk the Left is engaging in here. 

The Rosenbergs were electrocuted (not lined up against a wall) for passing atomic bomb secrets to the Soviet Union. No, Elon has not done anything even close to that. No matter how much the Left gets twisted over him. 

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Plus, Elon has brought so much good to the world through his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and all the many things he's developed through SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink, and other efforts. He put everything on the line when he bought Twitter to help bring greater freedom of speech on X. He was then targeted for that and because he dares to help the Republicans. 

This is where the Left is now, and it's an ominous thing being let loose. 

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News Topics ELON MUSK | UKRAINE | DOGE | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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