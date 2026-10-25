Elon Musk Busts a New Call to Target Him That Is Completely Off the Rails

There are so many reasons to get out and vote red in the midterm elections.

But if you need another one, the unhinged plans from Democrats and the Never Trump people to go after President Donald Trump and his team should concern us all.

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One of the people they are targeting is SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Listen to Democrat political commentator and professor Robert Reich, who was one of former President Bill Clinton's labor secretaries, go off on his podcast, The Coffee Klatch. He talked about how the Democrats needed to "defund Musk." Then, it got even worse when he said they should "nationalize" Musk's companies.

Robert Reich calls for the "defunding" of Elon Musk @elonmusk.



This is the Democrats' plan if they regain power: take away Elon's companies and wealth.



We can't let that happen. Vote RED and stand with Elon. pic.twitter.com/44CaZKCMP5 — My moms caregiver ™ (@mymomcare) October 25, 2026

"We've got to defund Musk," Reich said.

He then said that Democrats should be "starting this, not just with Oversight hearings but also laying the groundwork for nationalizing Starlink and SpaceX." "Nationalize it!" he said, suggesting it should be a "public corporation. "We should not ever have that kind of power in one person's hands. One private person's hands."

Then Reich went on to claim that Musk was "trying to buy the senator from Texas." "Why should we allow this?" Reich ranted. Co-host Heather Lofthouse said they should not.

Reich then admitted that Democrats are going to be targeting Musk. He claimed Elon was "exhibit A" of the "billionaire takeover" of America. "Musk represents the power of oligarchy in America over democracy." He compared Musk to a "robber baron," only he was worse, according to Reich. He also chastised Musk over the dissolution of USAID.

Now, how crazy is that? He thinks the Democrats can just grab Musk's companies if they want. What do we call that? Oh, hey, that sounds pretty socialist or communist. No, we live in a free society; we don't appropriate people's companies. The fact that he can even say that shows how off the rails Democrats have gone.

The reason that the government uses Starlink and has a relationship with Starlink is that both provide great products and services. The government doesn't have to use them, but that's why they do.

If the government did seize it, they would immediately harm it by cutting off the guy behind all the innovation, who brought it to what it has become.

Reich thinks Elon is buying a senator from Texas? No, Musk has contributed money to a PAC that helped Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is the GOP Senate nominee. You know, like the millions that Reid Hoffman gave to a PAC that helped Democrat nominee James Talarico. I didn't hear Reich mention that, or the money that many other Democrat billionaires like George Soros have contributed to Democrat candidates. Those apparently aren't "oligarchic."

There are probably few CEO billionaires less "oligarchic" than Musk. He did all he could with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to help our country cut waste and fraud. He employs thousands of people, and he made thousands of those employees millionaires when he took SpaceX public. He also just announced he was going to give every child in America a share of SpaceX. Does Reich even know or care what an incredibly generous donation that is to all those kids?

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But in a way, it's good these unhinged folks are laying out their thoughts and plans before the election - so we can see the very clear choice between freedom and what they are proposing.

Elon responded to Reich's off-the-rails rant.

Stealing companies is a serious crime. Prison for Reich. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2026

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