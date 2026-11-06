New Democrat Senators' Green New Deal Records Exposed

When it comes to energy prices, Americans may soon find that they have abandoned the frying pan in favor of the fire. While on the 2026 campaign trail, many of the newly elected Democrat candidates may have tried to dial back their rhetoric on energy, and they also blamed President Trump and the Iran crisis for the spike in gasoline prices, while conveniently ignoring the Biden spike that was even worse — with no war.

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But, the internet is forever, and it's a safe bet that these Democrats, once in power, will try to govern not like they campaigned, but like they talked about to their base, before the campaigns — when they were more likely saying what they really think.

Here are some examples.

Line up the energy records of the new class and a pattern jumps off the page. Net-zero deadlines imposed by executive order. Pipelines voted down. Oil and gas dismissed as a relic. Hundreds of billions in taxpayer money steered toward the climate movement. These are the people that will now write the bills and set the hearing schedule. And they’re all in on the Green Agenda…depending on when you asked.

Yep. Let's hoist them up on their own petards, shall we?

Because of course he did; this same guy who can't bring himself to disavow the Muslim Brotherhood can confidently assert that our modern, high-tech society can get along on windmills and solar panels, disregarding the laws of physics themselves.

Texas' James Talarico once compared leading in oil and gas to "being the leader in cassette tapes in the 1980s".

James Talarico, honestly, doesn't give the impression of being very bright. He would have been more apt to attempt an apples-to-apples comparison, instead of an apples-to-cassette tapes on, in comparing the energy industry to the music industry, both of which have seen incredible advances in technology in recent years.

North Carolina's Roy Cooper signed an executive order demanding net-zero emissions by 2050 and 1.25 million zero-emission vehicles on state roads by 2030.

Cooper can demand all he likes, but like Abdul El-Sayed, he can't just wave away the laws of physics. Net-zero isn't attainable.

Ohio's Sherrod Brown voted against Keystone XL…twice.

And now Canada is selling that oil to China. Smart move.

Kansas' Adam Hamilton, a megachurch pastor, preached a 2020 sermon calling for repentance over climate change and suggesting his flock rethink foods "like cattle."

No. Just no. I'm not giving up my usual Saturday cheeseburger or the occasional steak. And much of our beef comes from land that isn't particularly useful for growing food crops in any case.

Maine's Troy Jackson helped pass the state's climate laws and sat down for a Q&A with a group pushing public ownership of Maine's energy system.

Well, what do you know — he's talking energy policy with a group pushing public ownership of Maine's utilities. What could possibly go wrong?

Watch this as the new Congress assumes power in January. By their words shall you know them, and these words, made outside the trappings of a campaign, are almost certainly what they really think. Under policies like those above, policies which these people are on records as supporting, not only will the cost of gasoline and diesel remain high, but they may well go higher, which will again raise the cost of food, along with every other good and service.

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Only this time, it won't be a temporary condition. They don't want it to be temporary. They want it to be permanent, and they will move mountains to make that so.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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