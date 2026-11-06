More Karma Coming for Chuck Schumer, As the Revolt Against Him Grows

There's a silver lining in the Democrats winning on Tuesday.

Now the Democrats are going to be stuck with having to fulfill all the lies they told people about affordability, when they have no idea how to actually make anything cheaper and only want to spend more. And the moderates (who are still leftists), but who opened the door of the tent to the socialists and the more left, are now going to have to deal with those radicals who are going to be emboldened. So there's going to be a lot of left-eating-left drama going on. But it will present a sharper view of how clueless Democrats are to the independents who will swing back to the Republicans when they see what a mess has just been voted in.

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Let's enjoy a little bit of Democrats devouring each other for the moment, especially when it comes to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. As we reported, he rudely posted on X a picture of him flipping Republican Senate candidate faces on his grill.

However, he faces his own grill, as he wants to be elected the incoming Majority Leader. Even though he was involved in supporting several of these folks with Senate Majority PAC money in their campaigns, some of them are turning on him. As we noted, while Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed said he wasn't going to say who he wasn't for, he made it clear he was for Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), if he ran. We also mentioned Kansas' Adam Hamilton and Maine's Troy Jackson, who also spoke against Schumer.

Now there are even more. At least eight incoming Senate freshmen have said they are either against Schumer or that there needs to be new leadership. In addition to Hamilton and Jackson in the "We are not for Chuck" camp, there is Illinois' Julianna Stratton. Minnesota's Peggy Flanagan, New Hampshire's Chris Pappas, and Texas' James Talarico joining El-Sayed in the "We need new leadership" camp.

There's also South Carolina's Annie Andrews, who previously said she was against Schumer. She reiterated to Fox's Bret Baier that she still thought they needed "generational change on both sides of the aisle."

Democrats in disarray. So far Annie Andrews, Juliana Stratton, Adam Hamilton, Troy Jackson, Abdul El-Sayed, and Peggy Flanagan have said they won't support Chuck Schumer to be majority leader. And Chris Pappas, James Talarico, Elissa Slotkin, and Chris Van Hollen have said they want new leadership. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 6, 2026

We'll have to see when they take that vote; the number does seem to be growing, and this is only what we know so far, from the people who have shared their dissatisfaction.

Schumer believes he has the requisite number. Listen to this funny description of what he claims he does as the leader. He is getting killed in the responses to it from folks on the left who want him out.

Schumer: What I do as the leader is I'm the orchestra leader. I am not the best bassoonist. I highlight that person. I am not the great virtuoso singer. I highlight that person. https://t.co/6FArXQpukb — Acyn (@Acyn) November 6, 2026

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Schumer's analogy of himself as an orchestra leader is pretty funny if you think about how clueless he is most of the time. It's hilarious that he calls the incoming freshmen class "fabulous" — and they either don't want him or think there should be new leadership.

Then, too, if Schumer wins, that's going to immediately tick off the leftist base that wants him gone and further more disarray.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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