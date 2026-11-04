Some Horrible People Got Elected, and the Cardboard Ayatollah Has Some Thoughts

The Democrats winning the House and the Senate was a real kick in the teeth on Tuesday. And apparently, the results were cause for celebration in Tehran, too. An X account attributed to Iran's Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei wasted little time declaring that America's decline had accelerated following the election.

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People are naturally pondering what went wrong. People looked to the Iran conflict, gas prices, people not turning out, etc. I guess the thing that I find problematic in all this is that if you have concerns about the economy or prices, why would you vote for Democrats when you know how bad things were under Biden? Moreover, they're not going to actually do anything — they're just going to go after the Trump team and try to block his efforts in the next two years. So that may put in jeopardy all the good things that he has, in fact, done.

Then, voting for some extremist Democrats like James Talarico in Texas and Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan. These were truly bad candidates. One tried to reshape himself as a moderate; the other obnoxiously even refused to answer questions when he didn't like what reporters were asking, including over things like his connection to the Muslim Brotherhood. There were red flags all over the place, with El-Sayed's primary opponent even calling him out and endorsing his Republican opponent.

He's literally excited with glee that somehow he got elected.

Abdul El-Sayed proudly introduces himself as Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, America’s first Muslim senator, and then starts speaking in Arabic.



Americans better brace themselves. The communist and Islamic takeover has officially begun. They’re going to get exactly what they just… pic.twitter.com/GM3H1rrjUU — Justin (@JustinUSA) November 4, 2026

Yet, somehow people still voted them into office.

Another moment that isn't getting the attention it deserves: Yes, Democrat Angie Nixon, a Democratic Socialist, lost in the Florida Senate race. But she got almost four million votes, and only lost by about 3 percent. That's in Florida, which usually has quite the aversion to socialists. Nixon also wasn't shy about her radical positions. She should have been crushed by at least 10 points. But she wasn't.

Whatever we want to say about turnout or anything else about the results, it's extremely troubling that you have voters willing to vote for these people. Perhaps in the case of Talarico, people fell for the pitch that he was a moderate, but it's hard to argue in the other two cases, especially with Haley Stevens jumping up and down and waving a flag on El-Sayed. It's troubling that people don't seem to see the issues with extremist positions or the dark path they may lead the country down. Part of the problem is that the young have not been properly educated on the subject, and indeed some have been indoctrinated that socialism/radical leftist positions are like a fun garden party where everyone just cares more and gets free stuff.

Then there's what the cardboard, possibly gay, probably dead Ayatollah Mojtaba Khameni had to say about our elections.

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Prior to the election, the Islamic regime in Iran argued against voting for "Trump" in an open letter to Americans. So they were essentially advocating for the Democrats. That should have told anyone too what a bad idea it was to vote for Democrats

Here's what Khamenei had to say about the results.

Today, the declining power and hegemony of the United States has suffered an irreversible fall in both dimensions of its power: its hard military power and its international soft power. — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) November 4, 2026

"Today, the declining power and hegemony of the United States has suffered an irreversible fall in both dimensions of its power: its hard military power and its international soft power," his account tweeted.

The process of the US's collapse has accelerated. — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) November 4, 2026

"The process of the US's collapse has accelerated," he said.

They wanted Democrats because they think Democrats gaining power would hurt America and inhibit the effort being made by us against their regime. They think Democrats winning shows the United States is weaker. It's also quite something that they think voting for El-Sayed and buddies = collapse.

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Couple of things here. 1) Mojtaba is dead. 2) Whoever runs this account is openly declaring a Democrat run America will lead to its collapse. Accidental truth slip. — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 🇮🇷 ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 4, 2026

#IRAN congratulates the @TheDemocrats party on their win. — Micro2Macr0 (@Micro2Macr0) November 4, 2026

So congratulations, Democrats — this is who is supporting you.

But the Islamic regime doesn't seem to understand that Trump is still in power. So they're counting their chickens before they're hatched.

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