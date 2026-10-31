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Dems in Disarray? El-Sayed's Response to Haley Stevens Looks Like Implosion Among the Ranks

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 31, 2026 10:09 AM
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Dems in Disarray? El-Sayed's Response to Haley Stevens Looks Like Implosion Among the Ranks
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

Well, I said grab the popcorn regarding the drama going on between Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) and the Democrats' Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed in the final days before the election. 

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Earlier in the day on Friday, it appeared that the pair may have reached some form of a detente. Stevens announced that they would be campaigning together on Sunday. She said that she understood that El-Sayed was going to denounce an antisemitic ad by a PAC that blamed Israel for the price of groceries in America, and that's why she agreed to be at the event with him. But she also said that she expected him to denounce his own ad that had Tucker Carlson in it and to apologize for his own prior language saying the same kind of thing as the grocery ad about Israel. 

But as I said in that prior story, I didn't think El-Sayed would do it because he's so stuck in his position that he can't give it up, and he's such a narcissist that he wouldn't apologize. 

Well, it looks like that was right. The narcissist in El-Sayed won out over making the more prudent political, unifying move. Here's the statement he released in response to Stevens. 

Our campain is and always has been focused on addressing the most critical challenges Michiganders are facing: Skyrocketing gas prices, unaffordable groceries, and the inability to see a doctor.

That focus is why our people-powered campaign defeated a historic $70M in outside spending from big corporations and AIPAC on behalf of Congresswoman Stevens. Now the stakes are even higher — defeating Trump’s hand-picked candidate, taking back the Senate, and defending our democracy,

That should be the priority for all of us right now. So while Congresswoman Stevens seems intent on relitigating a primary that ended three months ago, let’s all focus on the task at hand: that's beating Mike Rogers, holding Trump accountable, and getting money out of politics, putting money in pockets, and passing Medicare for All.

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Then there was a further report that El-Sayed's team wanted Stevens to stay away from his events in the final days.

El-Sayed’s campaign is asking Stevens to stay away from all future campaign events in the closing days of the race, two people familiar with the decision, who were granted anonymity to discuss sensitive campaign dynamics, told POLITICO.

She should stay away “as not to distract from the central issues of the campaign,” one of the people said.

So much for the detente. 

Not only isn't El-Sayed moderating, but he's also saying to Stevens I don't care about the positions or the people you're asking me to pay attention to. I don't care about the people who voted for you instead of me. He barely squeaked by her in the primary by under 1 percent, and now he's kicking her voters and those who had concerns in the teeth. He's so full of himself; he thinks he doesn't need those voters like Stevens' fiancé.

But that's why the fiancé and others like him are voting for Rogers. So El-Sayed may have just lost all those votes. 

What a final message for him to deliver, and what a way to tank a campaign. Now let's hope the voters of Michigan do their job and reject this character. 

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN
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