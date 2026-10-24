Bill Maher and Karoline Leavitt Drop Some Big Truth Bombs About Trump That Dems Should Listen To

President Donald Trump had an interesting dinner a couple of weeks ago with Bill Maher, Stephen A. Smith, and Kid Rock.

We reported on some of the details already, including that it was a long event, going four hours because they talked so much. But one thing that they all did agree on, according to Kid Rock, was that they needed to stand up to socialism and communism. Stephen A. Smith also weighed in, describing some of what went down and praising Trump for taking the time to listen to them, even though their viewpoints varied on other issues.

Advertisement

Now, Bill Maher had on the former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on his HBO Max show, Real Time, and he filled in more details about the dinner.

First, in his opening monologue, for all on the Left who didn't like that he was doing these dinners, he had a very definitive response.

Warning for graphic language:

Bill Maher tells critics he’s not sorry about dining with Trump again:



“F*CK YOU, I LIKE THESE DINNERS!”



MAHER: “Yeah, I did it again, bitches. I know I’m the bad guy because I go and say face-to-face with the man the things you write in articles that he’ll NEVER READ, but… pic.twitter.com/7xnK3ei9GN — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 24, 2026

"Yeah, I did it again, b**ches! I know I’m the bad guy because I go and say face-to-face to the man the things you write in articles that he’ll never read, but okay, I — you know what? F**k you, I like these dinners!

He even had a little self-deprecating humor about it.

There was just something thrilling about being announced when you’re in the White House... and you hear the aide say, ‘Sir, your 7 o’clock, low-ratings dummy is here.’”

Maher also made a great point that the Left is continually missing when it comes to Trump. He had on Steve Hilton, who is running for governor of California, and present Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear (KY).

Beshear went into the traditional Trump bashing nonsense, claiming Trump hadn't done anything for Kentucky. That of course, is false, Trump has done a lot, including directing a lot of investment into the state that would help manufacturing and create thousands of jobs.

That's when Maher made an important point that Democrats have been missing for more than 10 years.

Bill Maher makes Democrat Governor Andy Beshear go quiet after he complains Trump never does anything positive for Kentucky.



Beshear tried to play the sensible Democrat who reaches across the aisle. Maher exposed the most basic form of diplomacy he doesn’t even try.



BESHEAR:… pic.twitter.com/YCIz2nO2GE — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 24, 2026

"You know what sentence never came up at the dinner? 'I read an interesting piece in the Atlantic.' ... So you have to go where the person is. This is a people person. 'People are saying.' You got to get in there and be one of the people saying because [you're] not going to read it in The New York Times."

For more than 10 years, instead of reaching out to someone who is willing to listen to what you have to say, they turned Trump into Hitler and demonized him. Not only did that do serious damage to the country and inhibit things that could have been achieved, but it also hurt Democrats because if any of the things that they wanted had any validity at all, if they had a relationship with him or were even open to talking, they probably could have had more of a chance, rather than making an enemy of him.

Advertisement

Imagine what could have been achieved all this time, if the Democrats acted like they truly cared about doing what was best for the American people and worked with Trump.

Maher spoke with Leavitt. As she sat down, she got a good welcome, and they laughed at her snark about having "fans in Communist California."

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt walks onto Real Time and IMMEDIATELY hits Bill Maher’s audience with a ZINGER after a warm welcome. Bill Maher: “Don't we have a nice crowd here?” Karoline Leavitt: “I didn't know I had fans in Communist California, but it's good to see all of you.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 24, 2026

She added cheekily, "But it's good to see all of you!"

Maher shared more of his impressions of Trump, and you could tell, as Trump said, he does like the president, even if they disagree.

Bill Maher admits he was amazed by Trump’s patience and says there are “so many moments” where he gets it. MAHER: “He’s just so imperious when he’s out of the White House, and when he’s there, the TOTAL OPPOSITE.” “He never pulls rank. No matter how flippant I get, he never goes, ‘How dare you say that in the White House?’” “I mean, I can talk to him just like I talk to any guy at a bar.” “There are so many moments where he gets it.” Stephen A. Smith described a similar experience about the dinner, saying Trump “could not have been nicer,” just weeks after taking a shot at his IQ. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 24, 2026

Advertisement

Bill Maher admits he was amazed by Trump’s patience and says there are “so many moments” where he gets it. MAHER: “He’s just so imperious when he’s out of the White House, and when he’s there, the TOTAL OPPOSITE.” “He never pulls rank. No matter how flippant I get, he never goes, ‘How dare you say that in the White House?’” “I mean, I can talk to him just like I talk to any guy at a bar.” “There are so many moments where he gets it.” Stephen A. Smith described a similar experience about the dinner, saying Trump “could not have been nicer,” just weeks after taking a shot at his IQ.

The two both spoke about how he was a great listener, with Maher saying, "he never interrupts. He never gets mad. He listens."

Bill Maher admits Trump is a remarkable listener who never interrupts and values every opinion in the room.



MAHER: "Remember, we were going to have a live execution of the Fort Hood shooter? Somebody talked to him. He DOES LISTEN when he’s in that White House. He never… pic.twitter.com/FZUaBVBbpT — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 24, 2026

Leavitt explained that he listened to everyone from the low-level staffer to the chief of staff, and then made what he thought was the best decision for the country.

Imagine if the media actually wrote about that real Trump rather than the person they are falsely portraying all the time.

Advertisement

Leavitt also made another point the media is always ignoring - how kind and supportive he can be, and how good he was to her when many people thought she was too young for the job.

Karoline Leavitt reveals what President Trump told her when critics said she was too young to be the White House press secretary.



MAHER: “So is there anything that could make you... not be loyal to whatever he was doing?”



LEAVITT: “He was my boss, but to me, he’s also a friend,… pic.twitter.com/PxsC77033F — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 24, 2026

He’s been nothing but kind, uplifting, encouraging. He did name me the youngest press secretary ever, and a lot of people told him he shouldn’t. He told me that. He said, ‘Honey, lots of people said you were too young, and I told them I was building buildings in Manhattan when I was your age, and you can do it.’

Leavitt pointed out what had been achieved in D.C. to clean up crime because of Trump and because Mayor Muriel Bowser ultimately realized it was good for her city.

Karoline Leavitt takes a shot at California’s Democratic leaders, right in Bill Maher’s studio. “Maybe your governor should call.” She points to Trump’s work with DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and says California could look better if its leaders worked with him. https://t.co/IVQctyOolg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2026

Advertisement

"Maybe your governor should call, maybe your mayor should call," Leavitt said to Maher.

All the things that could be achieved if the Democrats actually cared about what was best for the American people, rather than calling their opponents the latest Hitler.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining RedState VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.