Trump Dishes on Dinner With Bill Maher, Two Other Big Guests, and Critical Topic They Agreed On

President Donald Trump has the ability to reach people, including those who don't necessarily agree with him.

We saw that again on Friday. RedState previously reported that Real Time host Bill Maher said he was going to be having dinner with Trump this week. It turned out that dinner was Thursday, and it not only involved Maher but the musician Kid Rock and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith as well.

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Trump gave a brief rundown to reporters, declaring it a good dinner.

Trump on Dinner with Bill Maher, Stephen A. Smith, and Kid Rock: Even though they have to put on a certain little facade for their people, they like Trump. Bill Maher, I tell you what, he likes me a lot more than people understand, and I actually like him. https://t.co/mI06YHgyoE — Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2026

“I think they had a good time. We talked about everything, it lasted a long time,” Trump told reporters Friday as he left the White House for a campaign trip to Georgia. “Even though they have to sort of put on a certain little facade for their people, they like Trump, and I actually like them. We had a great time.” “We even took a little tour of the ballroom. We went inside the ballroom with beams that are being put up over our heads,” the president added. “But it was a great dinner, it was a very informative dinner. Smart people. Stephen A. is great. Bill Maher, I tell you what, he likes me a lot more than people understand, and I actually like him.”

While Kid Rock and Bill Maher have had dinner with Trump before, this reportedly was Smith's first time.

Smith also weighed in, praising Trump for having them and not shying away from any question, answering anything they threw at him. He called it a "very substantive evening." Contrary to what he thought would be a short event, he said they were there for over four hours. Although they obviously had differing opinions on a range of issues, he said it was pleasant and respectful.

Stephen A. Smith described the “four-hour” White House dinner with President Trump, Bill Maher, and Kid Rock as a VERY “substantive evening.” As expected, POTUS didn’t RUN from a SINGLE issue he was PRESSED on and was able to defend each and every one of the positions his administration has taken. “We were there for over four hours in the White House. And Donald Trump did not run from any questions. He answered every single question. He was very, very defiant with any criticism that came in his direction when he disagreed. But as Kid Rock went on Fox News on Friday morning and articulated, it was a pleasant meeting. It was respectful.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 16, 2026

Smith said Trump deserved to be recognized for his hospitality and willingness to answer questions.

Stephen A. Smith PRAISES President Trump for his “hospitality” and “unwillingness” to COWER on a single issue that he or Bill Maher PRESSED him on. “[POTUS] wouldn't let us leave. And we were bringing up stuff, trying to pummel him with it. He wouldn't bend.” “Again, we can have different opinions, but he deserves to be recognized for his hospitality and his unwillingness to run from any single issue we brought up that he disagreed with. When I say we were there for over four hours, it was because of him. He wouldn't let us leave. And we were bringing up stuff, trying to pummel him with it. He wouldn't bend.” Trump is one of a KIND! — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 16, 2026

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Smith said it lasted so long in part because they kept bringing up stuff, trying to pummel him with it, but Trump wouldn't bend.

Kid Rock dished on more about the topics and at least one area of agreement among them all - that socialism and communism have "no place to have a foothold in our government." He called it "epic."

🚨 NOW: Kid Rock reveals President Trump overnight hosted a dinner with BILL MAHER, STEPHEN A. SMITH and himself — and they ALL AGREED ON ONE THING...



"Socialism and communism has no place to have a foothold in our government."



"It was EPIC."



That must've been INTERESTING 😅… pic.twitter.com/WS8k48nebu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 16, 2026

He said they covered a lot of topics from Iran to the funding of HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), which was Smith's big topic.

There was a picture of the three of them with an unidentified man at the White House.

JUST IN: A photo has been released of Kid Rock, Bill Maher, and Stephen A. Smith waiting outside the Oval Office of the White House before having dinner with President Trump. Kid Rock: “So Bill's like, I got cocktails. Yes, there was drinking involved. First of all, I had to leave early at 11 p.m. We had dinner, we were hanging out in the office.” “I'm on like beer 7 and I'm having a blast. Trust me, this is probably, this is the first time I've ever left a party early.” Kayleigh McEnany: “We know there was no drinking from President Trump.” Kid Rock: “No.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 16, 2026

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Bill Maher will likely have more after the airing of his next Real Time show.

One of the things that's great about that is that it's a bit of a throwback to the way it used to be when people did reach across the aisle and could talk even if they differed. But that's because Maher and Smith are still willing to talk to those with whom they disagree. Unlike so many others who are on the left. Smith says he identifies as an independent. Unfortunately, there aren't many Democrats like that anymore, in part because of how extreme they have become. So it was a wise thing to talk about that subject they could all agree on - that socialism and communism should never get a hold of our country.

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