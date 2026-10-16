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Trump Dishes on Dinner With Bill Maher, Two Other Big Guests, and Critical Topic They Agreed On

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 16, 2026 10:05 PM
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Trump Dishes on Dinner With Bill Maher, Two Other Big Guests, and Critical Topic They Agreed On
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump has the ability to reach people, including those who don't necessarily agree with him. 

We saw that again on Friday. RedState previously reported that Real Time host Bill Maher said he was going to be having dinner with Trump this week. It turned out that dinner was Thursday, and it not only involved Maher but the musician Kid Rock and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith as well. 

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Trump gave a brief rundown to reporters, declaring it a good dinner.

“I think they had a good time. We talked about everything, it lasted a long time,” Trump told reporters Friday as he left the White House for a campaign trip to Georgia.

“Even though they have to sort of put on a certain little facade for their people, they like Trump, and I actually like them. We had a great time.”

“We even took a little tour of the ballroom. We went inside the ballroom with beams that are being put up over our heads,” the president added.

“But it was a great dinner, it was a very informative dinner. Smart people. Stephen A. is great. Bill Maher, I tell you what, he likes me a lot more than people understand, and I actually like him.”

While Kid Rock and Bill Maher have had dinner with Trump before, this reportedly was Smith's first time. 

Smith also weighed in, praising Trump for having them and not shying away from any question, answering anything they threw at him. He called it a "very substantive evening." Contrary to what he thought would be a short event, he said they were there for over four hours. Although they obviously had differing opinions on a range of issues, he said it was pleasant and respectful. 

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Smith said Trump deserved to be recognized for his hospitality and willingness to answer questions. 

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Smith said it lasted so long in part because they kept bringing up stuff, trying to pummel him with it, but Trump wouldn't bend. 

Kid Rock dished on more about the topics and at least one area of agreement among them all - that socialism and communism have "no place to have a foothold in our government."  He called it "epic." 

He said they covered a lot of topics from Iran to the funding of HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), which was Smith's big topic. 

There was a picture of the three of them with an unidentified man at the White House. 

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Bill Maher will likely have more after the airing of his next Real Time show. 

One of the things that's great about that is that it's a bit of a throwback to the way it used to be when people did reach across the aisle and could talk even if they differed. But that's because Maher and Smith are still willing to talk to those with whom they disagree. Unlike so many others who are on the left. Smith says he identifies as an independent. Unfortunately, there aren't many Democrats like that anymore, in part because of how extreme they have become. So it was a wise thing to talk about that subject they could all agree on -  that socialism and communism should never get a hold of our country. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics BILL MAHER | DONALD TRUMP | WHITE HOUSE
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