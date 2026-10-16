Tafoya Trounces Flanagan in Minnesota Senate Debate, Ends Her With a Memorable Line

It's been nice to see Republicans generally acquitting themselves well in their debates for the midterms and stomping all over the Democrats.

We've seen Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) crush Maine Senate Democrat nominee Troy Jackson over the course of four debates. The last one, held on Thursday, exposed his short temper again; as we reported, he did not look good. In the Michigan Senate debate, Republican Mike Rogers went to town on Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who basically stood there looking aggrieved. Bruce Blakeman also walloped Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) in the New York gubernatorial debate.

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On Friday, there was another Senate debate, featuring Minnesota Democrat Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan versus Republican Michele Tafoya. That race is likely to be a close one. Even though one might think that Flanagan, as a Democrat, would have an edge in Minnesota, she's being weighed down by the huge fraud scandal that unfolded under the Walz-Flanagan administration.

On top of that, Tafoya is a good, well-spoken candidate. Flanagan, not so much. I've written before about how clueless Flanagan appears to be, as she put out an ad that was supposed to help her but just made her look bad.

Tafoya did well throughout the debate, including during this moment on crime and law enforcement. She explained how the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association are supporting her.

🚨 BRUTAL: Peggy Flanagan refused to call out Somali gangs by name, so Michele Tafoya fires back



“She will not name the problem, and she talks about helping law enforcement. And I would reiterate, The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association has endorsed me, not my… pic.twitter.com/EEI74Ngp4K — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 16, 2026

“She will not name the problem, and she talks about helping law enforcement. And I would reiterate, The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association has endorsed me, not my opponent.”

Tafoya also pointed out that while Flanagan is claiming she's all-in to make her pitch to voters, she didn't show up when invited by KSTP to weigh in.

🚨 WATCH: The moderator asked if they would commit to doing townhall events. Peggy Flanagan: “People should expect us to govern the way we campaign… I’m all-in.” Michele Tafoya: “Well she wasn’t all-in for the KSTP Debate. Which I showed up for and she didn’t.” BRUTAL https://t.co/5RF7pWEc4D — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 16, 2026

On probably the biggest issue on Friday - the fraud - Tafoya demolished Flanagan.

"My opponent has been second in command in this state for eight years, drawing a taxpayer-funded paycheck. And what do we have to show for that? We have massive fraud, historic fraud. We have test scores down. We have crime spiking. We have a massive surplus turned into a deficit," Tafoya said.

Flanagan was asked what she did about the fraud. Her answer? It wasn't her responsibility.

"The governor has been very clear that the buck stops with him," Flanagan said.

🚨 MUST WATCH: Peggy Flanagan had to be asked TWICE if she takes any responsibility over the fraud—and refused to do so. Michele Tafoya absolutely destroys her response. https://t.co/o4eBJe3Gb0 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 16, 2026

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"He was the one who had oversight here. I've led on issues like paid family and medical leave, nation-leading child tax credit, making sure that kids get breakfast and lunch at school. Those are the things and those are the areas where I took the lead."

Absolutely horrific answer, and Tafoya let her have it. Tafoya said she was going to Washington to be an "equal opportunity pain in the a**" to any corrupt politician, no matter what side. She also pointed out how Flanagan just keeps yelling "Trump!"

"Peggy, Donald Trump isn't on the ballot. You and I are on the ballot, and only one of us let $9 billion walk out the door to fraud. To suggest that she somehow is going to be a fraud czar all of a sudden. Talk about changing tacts when it becomes politically expedient. "My goodness, she was second in charge in this state, and she's just going to point her finger at Gov. Tim Walz...when she demanded to be in the room where everything happened. But, suddenly, she has nothing to do with this. Again, my goodness! Sell it to someone else."

Now, that was a great response, and that last line was gold. It was a proper encapsulation of the anger of the people over what Walz/Flanagan have done. Flanagan can't wiggle out from under it, and she surely doesn't deserve a promotion to a Senate seat when she's really failed at the job that she presently has and has let the people of Minnesota down.

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“Sell it to someone else, Peggy.” We need to build a HOF for American politics just so this line can be hung on a wall there. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) October 16, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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