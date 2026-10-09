Boom: Susan Collins Crushed Troy Jackson in Second Debate

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Democrat candidate Troy Jackson squared off on Thursday in their second debate, which went for about an hour.

As we reported, Collins smoked him on his record in the first debate. She clearly had command of the facts and was more knowledgeable on the subjects in question than Jackson.

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Collins did it again to him on Thursday night, pointing out that electricity costs more in Maine because of his actions, that he voted against a bill that would have reduced costs, and the military action in Iran.

Susan Collins is ripping Troy Jackson to shreds tonight. https://t.co/40F4v665Aq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 9, 2026

She did it again when it came to healthcare costs, saying it was due to a bill he pushed through.

.@SenSusanCollins calls out Troy Jackson for raising Maine's health insurance costs: "In Maine, it is 77% higher than what you would pay in New Hampshire. Who is that the fault of? Troy Jackson. That is directly due to a bill that he pushed through." https://t.co/w3WNGyMNEI — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 9, 2026

Then Jackson showed how radical he was with his responses, saying we had to get off of fossil fuels.

Troy Jackson: “We have to get off of fossil fuel.” https://t.co/aAUjF1Jdqc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 9, 2026

That's not only silly, but would cause shortages and drive costs up.

He said he would cut off funding from ICE.

Troy Jackson would abolish ICE if elected: "I would cut the funding off." Jackson protects violent criminals over Mainers. https://t.co/0V2us7E7is — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 9, 2026

So much for dealing with the illegal alien mess that Biden left us.

Then the Left thinks the following was a good line for Jackson. But he's already promising he would pack the Supreme Court in order to be able to get the political result he wants.

Corrupt Troy Jackson admits he would pack the Supreme Court if elected to the Senate: "I wouldn't have to pack [the court] if she didn't put Kavanaugh." https://t.co/TWjkatrJmm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 9, 2026

Collins went to town on Jackson taking positions in regard to things his son was allegedly lobbying on.

.@SenSusanCollins CALLS OUT Troy Jackson's family corruption:



"If you look at the number of times that Troy has flip flopped his position on issues... it usually has to do with issues that his son has been hired to lobby him on." pic.twitter.com/1io4yeyS0G — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 9, 2026

He has a long record that she clearly knows and was using against him. She nuked him right and left.

He's not inspiring, and maybe that's why he came in third when he was gunning for governor earlier this year.

We'll have to see, but she certainly did a lot to finish him off.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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