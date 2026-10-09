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Boom: Susan Collins Crushed Troy Jackson in Second Debate

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 09, 2026 9:18 AM
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Boom: Susan Collins Crushed Troy Jackson in Second Debate
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Democrat candidate Troy Jackson squared off on Thursday in their second debate, which went for about an hour. 

As we reported, Collins smoked him on his record in the first debate. She clearly had command of the facts and was more knowledgeable on the subjects in question than Jackson. 

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Collins did it again to him on Thursday night, pointing out that electricity costs more in Maine because of his actions, that he voted against a bill that would have reduced costs, and the military action in Iran. 

She did it again when it came to healthcare costs, saying it was due to a bill he pushed through.

Then Jackson showed how radical he was with his responses, saying we had to get off of fossil fuels. 

That's not only silly, but would cause shortages and drive costs up. 

He said he would cut off funding from ICE. 

So much for dealing with the illegal alien mess that Biden left us. 

Then the Left thinks the following was a good line for Jackson. But he's already promising he would pack the Supreme Court in order to be able to get the political result he wants. 

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Collins went to town on Jackson taking positions in regard to things his son was allegedly lobbying on. 

He has a long record that she clearly knows and was using against him. She nuked him right and left. 

He's not inspiring, and maybe that's why he came in third when he was gunning for governor earlier this year. 

We'll have to see, but she certainly did a lot to finish him off. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | MAINE | SUSAN COLLINS
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