Oh My Word: Troy Jackson Badly Self-Destructs During Debate at Pivotal Moment in Maine Senate Race

RedState has previously reported on behavioral issues that Maine Democrat Senate nominee Troy Jackson is alleged to have had with women over the years, most recently during his time as president of the Maine state Senate, where he served for 14 years, until 2024.

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Jackson's volatile temper while in the state Senate was said to have been such a concern that the issue was elevated to the governor's office at one point, as detailed by The Washington Post back in July, which revealed an incident where a water bottle was allegedly thrown at a female lawmaker who disagreed with him on an issue up for a vote. There were other issues as well:

He yelled at another lawmaker, prompting her to post on social media that straight men were “too emotional” to be in politics. And he cursed and shouted in a meeting with the speaker of Maine’s state House, until she kicked him out of her office. During the six years Jackson presided over Maine’s Senate, until he left office in 2024, his temper was a feature of his leadership, and one that Democratic lawmakers discussed among themselves as a problem and even raised with the governor.

Between that and a disturbing 1988 incident reportedly involving Jackson allegedly "pushing around" his girlfriend - whom he is still with - while in the midst of a jealous rage after he admittedly punched a man, Jackson has given off some serious Graham Platner vibes in terms of perhaps being the kind of guy women might need to be careful around.

With that in mind, we turn to what was the final debate between Jackson and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), held Thursday night at Husson University's Gracie Theatre in Bangor, where many issues were discussed, including the national debt and Collins' thoughts on President Trump's cabinet picks. But the moment from the debate that will likely be talked about the most will be when a heckler interrupted and started shouting at Collins.

At a certain point during the heckler's tirade, Collins suggested he was likely a Jackson supporter. Here's what happened next:

A member of the audience then interrupts her and yells that AI data centers are destroying the climate. "So this is obviously one of Troy's supporters," Collins says. "Oh, shut up," Jackson snaps back. "I don't even know that kid." "Oh, right," Collins says.

Watch:

Protestor interrupts @SenSusanCollins (R-ME) by yelling about AI data centers during Maine Senate debate: Collins: "So this is obviously one of Troy's supporters." Jackson: "Oh, shut up... I don't even know that kid." https://t.co/Gy61ZIqBnF — CSPAN (@cspan) October 15, 2026

What came to mind for some who were watching the debate were the other incidents of Jackson allegedly melting down when dealing with women (language warning):

Important to remember that Troy Jackson has a history of being aggressive and even violent with women. He threw a water bottle at a female legislator when he got angry in a meeting, and once had the police called for getting physically violent with his girlfriend/cousin. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 15, 2026

Troy Jackson tells Senator Susan Collins to shut up while one of HIS supporters screams at her from the audience. Someone give Troy his trophy for most misogynistic asshole of the election cycle. #mepolitics — Jason Savage (@jsavage207) October 15, 2026

So Troy Jackson married his cousin and has angry outbursts at women? Must be a messy Thanksgiving. https://t.co/vwGPfH1BS4 — Steve Cortes (@SteveCortes) October 16, 2026

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Collins, who has taken on much bigger fish than Jackson during her nearly 30-year Senate career, didn't wilt like a flower, and the debate continued. But you can rest assured that clip is going to be run in campaign ads to come, likely from the National Republican Senatorial Committee and/or the Senate Leadership Fund, because this was an absolutely terrible look from Jackson at a pivotal moment in this contest, and it's one that his critics are going to pound home as being part of a troubling pattern when it comes to his interactions with women.

Jackson just keeps imploding down the home stretch, and I have to think that at this point, with him not being able to pull away from Collins in polling, Democrats are starting to get worried.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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