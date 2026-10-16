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Kash Patel's Epic Troll Not Only Takes Down MS NOW, It Sucks in Others on Left As Well

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 16, 2026 2:20 PM
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Kash Patel's Epic Troll Not Only Takes Down MS NOW, It Sucks in Others on Left As Well
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

There's an old saying from Ronald Reagan: "Well, the trouble with our liberal friends is not that they're ignorant; it's just that they know so much that isn't so." 

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We see this over and over again when we look at what people on the Left believe today. They've had ten years of believing all kinds of false stuff about President Donald Trump, including the Russia collusion hoax. 

We saw MS NOW screw-up badly, running a story claiming that FBI Director Kash Patel was landing in Russia right at that moment. Yet, this was completely false, despite them claiming they had "sources." So much for those sources. Patel was actually at a law enforcement appreciation event in Lynchburg, Virginia, as they were reporting he was in Russia. Local news reported him in Lynchburg, and a member of Congress posted a picture of himself and Patel. 

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MS NOW's Ken Dilanian expressed "regret" for the report, while trying to justify it, referring to prior media reports of a "planned trip." Yet there had never been official confirmation of such a trip by Patel to begin with. It was just a ridiculous mess that anyone went along with this whole story. If this did stem from "leakers" with any connection to the FBI, this report also may have provided more information on who those leakers might be. 

Not only did the FBI shut down the false report of Patel being in Russia with some hard reality for the beleaguered network, but Director Patel also had a little fun with MS NOW on X in response. 

Now, that's pretty funny, and it really shows how bad the liberal media has been. 

But that wasn't all. His tweet also revealed how many on the left and/or in anti-Trump land seemed to have no idea of how royally MS NOW had screwed up, and many fell for the troll. It's another example of how liberals live in a bubble of their own belief, which doesn't always intersect with reality. Many attacked Patel, assuming he was in Russia and/or praising Russia. It was a festival of completely bad, clueless takes.

Remember this guy who thought he knew something once upon a time, the "Anonymous" guy? 

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If there's anything dumb, you know this guy will be there to be found: 

The reality? Patel and the FBI are actually doing a good job. But that would require honest reporting. 

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MS NOW put me in Russia based on two anonymous sources. I was in Virginia, honoring law enforcement at Liberty University. The network had to correct its false report. 

This was a basic verification failure. They were wrong about my location, and they are wrong about the successes of this FBI and our partnership with State, Local, and Tribal Law Enforcement. If a network cannot confirm where I was before putting it on air, how can the public trust its reporting on the work our agents and officers do every day? 

This is bigger than a false story about me. The men and women of law enforcement deserve accurate reporting while they protect communities and take violent criminals off our streets. 

Three apologies are owed: to this FBI, to the law enforcement community, and to the American People.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

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News Topics FBI | KASH PATEL | MSNBC | RUSSIA | RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX
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