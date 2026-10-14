'Facts Over Clickbait': MSNOW Claims Kash Patel Is in Russia. There's Just One Glaring Problem.

There's an old saying in journalism that if your mother tells you she loves you, check it out.

Apparently, that standard doesn't apply when the subject is the Trump administration and Mother Russia.

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MSNOW is being called out for another Russia Hoax story that has blown up in its face.

For years, allegations involving Donald Trump and Russia have generated sensational headlines, anonymous-source reporting, and fierce political controversy.

A perpetually maudlin Rachel Maddow appeared nightly on MSNBC, spinning fantastic yarns about Donald Trump's insidious plot to collaborate with the Russians in order to rig elections against the irreproachable Hillary Clinton and to steal Americans' apple pies. The biased network's breathless accounts of secret bank transactions, Wikileaks memos, and dastardly meetings in the shadows of Trump Tower had the MSNBC faithful unironically checking under their beds for Russians.

Now, another MSNOW report is putting egg on their faces. And since they have already been hit with the entire chicken farm, what's another one hurled at their shameless mugs?

On Wednesday, MSNOW breathlessly reported that FBI Director Kash Patel had landed in Russia for a meeting with Russian officials, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Left: MS Now reports two sources familiar say Kash Patel just landed in Russia Right: Here’s where Kash Patel actually is… Liberty U, doing a law enforcement appreciation event MS Now’s “sources” are “familiar” with NOTHING! https://t.co/4i26hV70VW — FBI Rapid Response (@FBI_Response) October 14, 2026

There is just one problem, dummies. Patel was in Lynchburg, Virginia.

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Patel was appearing publicly at Liberty University in Lynchburg for a law enforcement appreciation event alongside Rep. John McGuire (R-VA).

But according to the MSNOW report, anchor Peter Alexander told viewers: "This is about the FBI Director Kash Patel. MSNOW has learned that Patel has landed in Russia for a meeting scheduled to take place there. That's according to two people familiar with the matter."

Justice and intelligence reporter Ken Dilanian joined the segment to discuss the purported trip, which was described as involving meetings in Moscow and St. Petersburg hosted by Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB.

Local ABC affiliate WSET covered the Lynchburg event, providing video evidence of the FBI director's whereabouts. The FBI's official Rapid Response account wasted little time pointing out the discrepancy.

"Left: MS Now reports two sources familiar say Kash Patel just landed in Russia Right: Here's where Kash Patel actually is… Liberty U, doing a law enforcement appreciation event MS Now's 'sources' are 'familiar' with NOTHING!"

Patel himself responded with a succinct assessment: "Facts over clickbait."

Reuters subsequently reported the FBI's denial, noting that video from the Virginia event independently corroborated Patel's location.

The rebranded network, simply MSNBC in drag, now has to explain dubious reporting that placed Kash Patel in Russia.

Russia Hoaxes are a drug, and MSNOW is addicted. Time to seek help.

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