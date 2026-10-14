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MS NOW Badly Screwed Up Kash Patel Report. The 'Correction' Is Something Else.

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 14, 2026 6:30 PM
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MS NOW Badly Screwed Up Kash Patel Report. The 'Correction' Is Something Else.
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MS NOW is such a mess. 

Not only does it now have a ridiculous name, but it also continues its ridiculous "reporting" as well. The outlet embarrassed itself badly on Wednesday. MS NOW's justice and intelligence reporter Ken Dilanian shared that FBI Director Kash Patel had just landed in Russia, based on information from two of his "sources." The network then went on to criticize the trip. 

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Dilanian fretted that his FBI sources were concerned because they didn’t know why Patel was in Russia and suggested the trip would "raise a lot of eyebrows," in part due to his potential hosts being the FSB, Russia's security service.

But as RedState reported, there was a small problem with this whole story. As the Assistant Director for Public Affairs at the FBI, Ben Williamson, pointed out, at that moment, Patel was at a law enforcement event in Lynchburg, Virginia.

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The event in Virginia was covered by the local news, and Patel took a picture with GOP Rep. John McGuire (VA-05). 

Now, Dilanian is expressing his regret. But the "apology" was something else. 

"I want to correct reporting from earlier today. I reported that two sources had told us that FBI Director Kash Patel had landed in Russia for a planned trip that had been reported about recently. We've since learned that Patel did not, in fact, land in Russia today and remains in the U.S. The FBI did not answer our questions when they asked them about it," Dilanian told MS NOW viewers. 

"But we do know now that he has not already landed in Russia, as we reported earlier. The timing of any potential trip remains unclear," he continued. "Again, we regret this error, and we are transparent about when we make errors."

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Translation? "Let me do the most desperate spin ever to justify this."

Not only did he have no facts for this story, but he refers to it as a "planned trip that had been reported about recently." Yet there has been no official confirmation from Patel or the FBI that there was ever such a trip "planned," just a media report mentioning this date and again citing anonymous sources described as a U.S. official and a person familiar with the matter. So talking about it being "planned" is sketchy here too, especially after the earlier report. And they wonder why people don't trust the media when they do things like this? 

But there may also be something else worth noting here - that is, if these two "sources" of Dilanian's are actually real or have any actual connection to the FBI, it appears he just got burned by them. And this story may help trace the "leakers." 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics FBI | KASH PATEL | KEN DILANIAN | RUSSIA | MEDIA BIAS | FAKE NEWS
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