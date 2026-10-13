Freddy and Friends Go Full Texas With Football, Fried Food, and a Face Reveal

Freddy, the German tourist, and his crew made it to the Texas Longhorns vs. the Oklahoma Sooners game on Saturday.

As we reported, Freddy described it as "the best sporting event he's ever been to." Oklahoma won in the last second of a thrilling win in a tight game, 27-24, with a field goal. It was also being held with the Texas State Fair around it, so that added another whole layer to it.

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It even inspired them to buy a football and try to toss it around a bit. They're working on those throws.

We couldn’t resist https://t.co/MMSVOEc74U — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 11, 2026

They stuck around a little more so they could hit up more of the State Fair on Monday, thinking there would be fewer crowds. However, what they didn't factor in was that it was Columbus Day, so everyone was out. What do you have to do at a state fair? You have to indulge in a bunch of the fried stuff, and Freddy went all in.

We thought we were being smart by going to the State Fair on a Monday to avoid the crowds, but turns out today is a public holiday and everyone is here😭 But we still managed to try some really cool food! We had the famous Fletcher’s Corny Dog that everyone recommended, and it didn’t disappoint. Especially the sweet one with chocolate was insane! We were also told we had to try some fried food while we’re here. No idea why anyone would fry pickles, but we gave them a try and they were actually really good. — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 13, 2026

They tried the Fletcher’s Corny Dog, which was what everyone recommended, which the company has made since 1942, and "it didn’t disappoint." He especially liked "the sweet one with chocolate was insane!" The chocolate one was invented just this year. They even had some fried pickles.

They had so much fun at the Fair; they decided they wanted to do more of Texas before heading out west.

This place is absolutely nuts. It’s the ultimate Texas experience. After spending the evening here, we honestly feel like we need to do a proper Texas road trip before heading West.🤠 https://t.co/YKTsDiZQIX — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 13, 2026

Freddy finally did something unexpected. He decided that since there had already been some folks identifying them from the prior Auburn game, he was going to do a reveal and put out a YouTube video of their visit to the Longhorns-Sooners game, showing their faces. So people could get a full flavor of the experience, beyond just the tweets.

Freddy is the dark-haired guy in the white hat you see introducing the video. His friend with the bushy hair is the one who just joined for this trip, and this was his first football game. His other friend was with him on the World Cup road trip. The first 10 minutes or so are their journey to the stadium, then they have access to the player tunnel.

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At 13:27, they had the biggest hot dog ever (It's Texas), chicken and waffles, and one heck of a big ball of fries. And Freddy, the quintessential tourist, just had to buy a plastic drink cup with a cowboy on it as a souvenir. Of course, because it's a state fair, everything was incredibly expensive.

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Then they got to pet the Sooner mascot ponies at 14:52. You can see actor Matthew McConaughey walking in after the players at 15:39, sporting a cowboy hat. He's a Texas Longhorns super-fan. Freddy said, "I don't know his name, but I've seen him somewhere before." Um, yeah, you probably have.

It gives a really good flavor of a college football game. It got really loud and exciting in the final quarter as Oklahoma came back against the number one team. The Longhorns' Arch Manning threw an interception with about 24 seconds left, then the Sooners drilled the field goal in the final three seconds of the game to finish off the huge upset win. Freddy's bushy-haired friend, who had never seen a game before, got quite an introduction to the game and declared it "very cool" with a thumbs-up.

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