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Freddy Makes It to Texas, and Finds the 'Best Sporting Event He's Ever Been To'

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 11, 2026 8:55 AM
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Freddy Makes It to Texas, and Finds the 'Best Sporting Event He's Ever Been To'
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

When last we left our German tourist friend Freddy and his crew, they were in Arkansas, making their way to Texas to see the Texas Longhorns play the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.

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They saw some of the history of Little Rock and Hot Springs, as well as finding an Arby's

As Freddy noted, they also discovered how pretty it could be, and even spotted a bear. 

They finally stopped at a non-fast-food stop in Talihina, Oklahoma, and got in some good-looking food at Treats and Treasures, a 1950s-style diner that even has a 1940s soda fountain.

Freddy and the crew tried to get in to see a high school football game once they hit Texas, but they got shut out of the crowded one they were trying to attend in Waxahachie, and had to settle for another game. 

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Then it was time for Dallas and the Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners. 

He discovered that, yes, everything is bigger in Texas. 

Freddy and the crew even got to see Boomer and Sooner, the two ponies who pull the "Sooner Schooner" — the Conestoga wagon of the Sooners. 

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But then the soccer fan really fell for American football, as the Sooners came from behind. 

He judged the game as "the best sporting event I've ever been to." 

Given all he's seen, that's truly high praise. Part of that was that it was a true banger of a game.

In 122 years of the Red River Rivalry, Oklahoma had never beaten a No. 1 Texas team. Until Saturday. And it took every bit of scrap and scrape the Sooners could muster to do it.

If you check the clip, Freddy caught the last part of their comeback win in the last moment of the game, kicking a 47-yard field goal to end it 27-24, and everyone flooding onto the field. 

Freddy thanked everyone who suggested they come back for another trip for football, and declared they were now hooked. 

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News Topics ARKANSAS | OKLAHOMA | SPORTS | TEXAS
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