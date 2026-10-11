Freddy Makes It to Texas, and Finds the 'Best Sporting Event He's Ever Been To'

When last we left our German tourist friend Freddy and his crew, they were in Arkansas, making their way to Texas to see the Texas Longhorns play the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.

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They saw some of the history of Little Rock and Hot Springs, as well as finding an Arby's.

As Freddy noted, they also discovered how pretty it could be, and even spotted a bear.

I did not know Arkansas had it like that https://t.co/igDLasQn1d — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 8, 2026

OMG A BEAR JUST RAN RIGHT ACROSS THE ROAD!!! We just made it to Oklahoma and this guy suddenly appeared right in front of us. This made us rethink our plans of going camping somewhere around here. https://t.co/PoLBvyP7BI — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 8, 2026

They finally stopped at a non-fast-food stop in Talihina, Oklahoma, and got in some good-looking food at Treats and Treasures, a 1950s-style diner that even has a 1940s soda fountain.

We’ve seen the comments saying we eat too much fast food and should try more local spots. So we did! This was in Talihina, a 925 people town in Oklahoma. I’d say it doesn’t get more local than this. The best part is we only paid $35 for everything (food & drinks!) https://t.co/gWuwyBqXsG — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 8, 2026

Freddy and the crew tried to get in to see a high school football game once they hit Texas, but they got shut out of the crowded one they were trying to attend in Waxahachie, and had to settle for another game.

Probably the most mind-blowing thing of our trip so far. Everyone told us we had to experience Texas high school football, so we decided to check it out. The stadium holds 9,500 people, which is already crazy considering it’s just high school kids playing. But even crazier was that the game was completely sold out, so we couldn’t even get inside! We couldn’t even find a parking spot anywhere near the stadium. Absolutely insane! — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 10, 2026

Then it was time for Dallas and the Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners.

We‘re here in Dallas for Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma Sooners. I think today is gonna be a completely different experience, because it‘s being played at the Cotton Bowl right in the middle of the Texas State Fair. https://t.co/5CXfEwPWLK — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 10, 2026

He discovered that, yes, everything is bigger in Texas.

The biggest Hot Dog of my life https://t.co/zI3Lruhem6 — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 10, 2026

Freddy and the crew even got to see Boomer and Sooner, the two ponies who pull the "Sooner Schooner" — the Conestoga wagon of the Sooners.

I don‘t know why I‘ve never heard about this stadium before but this looks iconic. 91,000 capacity! Also there‘s two pony‘s here on the Oklahoma side: Boomer and Sooner. https://t.co/YdIUlox0xz — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 10, 2026

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But then the soccer fan really fell for American football, as the Sooners came from behind.

Oklahoma’s touchdown after Arch Manning’s interception. Top 3 loudest moments I’ve ever experienced in a stadium! (The video doesn’t do it justice) https://t.co/A3SsAlyibJ — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 11, 2026

He judged the game as "the best sporting event I've ever been to."

I had no signal at all inside the stadium. THIS WAS THE BEST SPORTING EVENT I’VE EVER BEEN TO! We were sitting in the Oklahoma section, goosebumps throughout the entire 4th quarter!!!! https://t.co/7x05BsNEVl — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 11, 2026

Given all he's seen, that's truly high praise. Part of that was that it was a true banger of a game.

In 122 years of the Red River Rivalry, Oklahoma had never beaten a No. 1 Texas team. Until Saturday. And it took every bit of scrap and scrape the Sooners could muster to do it.

If you check the clip, Freddy caught the last part of their comeback win in the last moment of the game, kicking a 47-yard field goal to end it 27-24, and everyone flooding onto the field.

Freddy thanked everyone who suggested they come back for another trip for football, and declared they were now hooked.

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I have to say a huge thank you to everyone we met this summer who told us to come back for college football in the fall. This was the best idea ever! Before this trip, we had never really followed American football, not even the NFL. The Super Bowl was the only game we watched. Now, four weeks into our trip, we’ve become such big fans of the sport that we’re already planning watch parties in the middle of the night when we’re back in Germany! After today’s game, we rushed back to our hotel to catch the rest of Alabama vs. Georgia, and now we’re sitting here watching Boise State vs. Fresno State. Never thought we’d get this hooked on football. Thanks for introducing us to this amazing sport! 🙏 — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 11, 2026

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