CENTCOM Nails Iran in Another Lie, While Regime Official Makes Big Admission

There were reports all over X on Monday night about a U.S. helicopter possibly going down in the Red Sea after squawking an emergency signal and dropping.

Then there were claims that the helicopter had been shot down.

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But now U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has scotched that story, calling out Iranian media for spreading the lie.

🚫 CLAIM: Iranian state media has been pushing false reports that a U.S. Navy MH-60R helicopter crashed in the Red Sea after declaring an emergency last night. ✅ FACT: Reports of a downed U.S. Navy helicopter in the Red Sea are not true. All U.S. military aircraft and personnel across the Middle East are safe and accounted for. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 6, 2026

CLAIM: Iranian state media has been pushing false reports that a U.S. Navy MH-60R helicopter crashed in the Red Sea after declaring an emergency last night. FACT: Reports of a downed U.S. Navy helicopter in the Red Sea are not true. All U.S. military aircraft and personnel across the Middle East are safe and accounted for.

Translation? If there was even a question, it landed safely, and everyone is fine. It wasn't shot down, as some on X were trying to claim.

Iran keeps trying this gambit, claiming things that aren't true, but it never goes well for them.

Meanwhile, what is true is that the U.S. is continuing to choke off the regime with its naval blockade, the response in the area, and the various economic moves we are making.

Even Iran’s national security adviser Mohsen Rezaei acknowledged that the rapidly deteriorating economy has plunged the country into "one of the most difficult periods" in its history. Sounds like the reality is sinking in for them now, even with this guy who was just mouthing off last week, and President Donald Trump cut the regime down to size.

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