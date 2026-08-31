Iran Attacks US Forces, Jordan, UAE - but Again Gets Nailed for Lying About Its Action

As we reported, on Sunday, U.S. forces hit rocket launchers on Larak Island.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) smacked down the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claim that this was an act of aggression. They explained that this was to prevent the IRGC from placing new mines in the Strait of Hormuz and hitting ships.

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🚫CLAIM: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed in a recent statement that strikes by U.S. forces to prevent the IRGC from placing mines in the Strait of Hormuz were an “act of aggression.” This claim is absolutely FALSE.



✅FACT: U.S. forces took limited,… pic.twitter.com/XLx8xNTHto — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 31, 2026

As we reported:

Capt. Tim Hawkins, a spokesman for Central Command, said that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps forces had been observed preparing to launch rockets armed with mines from Larak Island into the waters of the surrounding strait, a vital shipping waterway for oil and gas.

“In essence, Iran created the threat, and the U.S. military eliminated it to protect civilian mariners, commercial shipping, and the free flow of global commerce,” CENTCOM said.

This came after the U.S. had already demined the Strait to make the way clear for shipping.

Iran then launched attacks on Jordan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Iranian regime claimed it attacked King Hussein and Al-Azraq air bases (that the U.S. uses). It also claimed it destroyed "technical and maintenance infrastructure and the enemy's fighter jets' deployment sites."

The IRGC also said it targeted U.S. military personnel on an air base in the United Arab Emirates.

But as is typical with Iran, the truth is somewhat different from what it claims.

The Jordanian Armed Forces said Sunday it intercepted eight missiles that had entered the country's airspace, according to Jordan's Al-Mamlaka TV broadcaster. A spokesperson for the military said all eight missiles were destroyed before they could do any damage, according to the broadcaster. A person familiar with the attack also confirmed to CBS News the missiles were intercepted, although they did not specify how many.

Then, the UAE also knocked down the Iranian claims.

In a short statement, the Defense Ministry said it “dealt with” an Iranian drone that was detected over its waters approaching from Iran. There were no reports of damage. The UAE Defense Ministry later issued a second statement denying a claim by the Iranian army that the Al Minhad Air Base in Dubai had been targeted, saying it was false.

President Donald Trump also posted a video about an attack on Kharg Island, something he has talked about in the past, with an AI-generated video. There is no current attack, so this appears to be a threat meant to send a message to Iran if it continues to act badly.

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🚨 ALERT: President Trump makes a post about Iran’s “Kharg Island being blown to smithereens!!!”



But the video is AI slop. So I have no idea what to do with this information.



But as of yet, I have no reason to believe Kharg is actually under fire. pic.twitter.com/bkPXx2omag — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 31, 2026

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