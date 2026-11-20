People who aren't terribly familiar with military traditions may not realize that every branch of our armed services has a band. That's been traditional ever since soldiers kept cadence on road marches by the beat of a drum, and it's how orders were transmitted in the smoke and confusion of battle by bugle calls. The United States Marine Corps is no exception, and the history of that band goes back almost as far as our very Constitution.

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On Friday, President Trump and UFC President and CEO Dana White are expected to honor the Marine Corps Band on the new White House helipad — and the president and Mr. White will be making six-figure personal donations to the band members.

President Donald Trump and UFC President and CEO Dana White will announce six-figure personal contributions to one of America's oldest musical institutions. The President’s Own United States Marine Band played a key role in America's 250th birthday celebrations and official state business this year — and a White House official tells Fox News Digital that the pair want to "express their appreciation for the band’s exceptional talent, professionalism and commitment to excellence." Trump and White are scheduled to announce Friday afternoon that they will each donate $100,000 of their own money, which will give each member of the band approximately $1,000. No taxpayer dollars will be used for the $200,000 gift. All 135 members of the band will attend alongside senior military leaders, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao and Commandant of the Marine Corps General Eric Smith.

Note that the donations are personal gifts from the president and Mr. White to the individual band members; there will be no government funds used.

"‘The President’s Own’ United States Marine Band proudly embodies American excellence and tradition – and their melodies have accompanied defining moments in our nation’s history," White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales told Fox News Digital. "President Trump will partner with Dana White to generously celebrate their elite musical talent and unwavering dedication, conveying his gratitude to some of our Nation’s finest musicians."

The United States Marine Corps Band played a significant role in our recent 250th anniversary celebrations, as did the bands of the other services.

From 1880 to 1892, in fact, the director of the Marine Corps band was a former member, a guy named John Philip Sousa. And it's a safe bet that after a tour in the Marine Corps band, members can go on to have a sweet gig in any orchestra or symphony band anywhere in the country.

The United States Marine Band, nicknamed "The President's Own," was established by an act of Congress in 1798. It's the nation's oldest professional musical organization and has played at every presidential inauguration since Thomas Jefferson's in 1801. It has a long and proud history, deserving of our acclaim — and the president's.

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And speaking as an old Army guy, I have to say, the Marines have the sharpest uniforms.

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