That Thing That Rarely Happens Is Happening Again With 21 Indictments in NC on Illegal Voting

What is clear about all this recent uncovering of noncitizens registered to vote in federal elections and the subsequent illegal voting, is that had anyone been looking out for it rather than dismissing it outright or claiming it is rare, it would have been readily found. Of course, with the last administration, and blue state Democrat governors like California's Gavin Newsom and Illinois' JB Pritzker, the opacity is a feature, not a bug.

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Add to this list North Carolina, the state formerly run by Democrat Roy Cooper. If Republican Michael Whatley fails to overtake Cooper, he will become the next U.S. senator for the state. Perhaps this latest DOJ indictment of the residents in his state will tip those scales. Ma tha Siobhan (If God is Merciful).

Today, the Justice Department announced that 18 aliens, including an illegal alien, in North Carolina have been indicted for illegally voting. Nine were charged in the Eastern District of North Carolina, five were charged in the Middle District of North Carolina, and four were charged in the Western District of North Carolina. These indictments are in addition to 12 individuals who were previously indicted in the Eastern District of North Carolina for illegally voting, bringing the statewide total to 30 indicted this year.

Thirty, and just in 2026. Amazing how things work when you are actually seeking to follow the rule of law. Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter affirmed in a statement:

“Illegal voting is just that: illegal. If you’re not an American citizen, you cannot vote in our federal elections. We want to prevent illegal voting from occurring, which is why we’ve now charged 30 people just in North Carolina who have violated our laws by illegally registering to vote and illegally voting. We need to preserve the integrity of the ballot box by ensuring only those eligible are casting ballots.”

That integrity is especially critical in this very tight Senate race, but U.S. Attorney for North Carolina's Western District Russ Ferguson delineated what is at stake when this dilution of an American citizen's vote is disregarded or ignored.

“In our most recent elections in North Carolina — the 2025 municipal elections — there were 14 races decided by 2 votes; 15 races decided by 1 vote; and 7 races that were tied. Every vote matters. And the public must have confidence that our elections are conducted fairly and that every ballot cast is a lawful one.”

The DOJ is deploying a larger contingent of election monitors to the three North Carolina counties affected by the fraudulent voting: Alamance, Wake, and Mecklenburg. Wake is smack dab in the midst of the Eastern District, where part of this fraudulent voting occurred. So, hopefully, these indictments, and increased scrutiny, will provide the deterrence necessary to thwart the cheating.

“Protecting the integrity of our elections is fundamental to preserving our constitutional republic,” said U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle for the Eastern District of North Carolina. “Indeed, the right to vote is the primary seed from which all other rights and liberties sprout. When noncitizens steal your vote, they can create an unamerican government that strips all liberty and freedom from citizens. Every unlawful ballot silences the voice of a lawful voter, striking at the core of our great nation. This is not a victimless crime; every citizen who casts a lawful vote is a victim. You do not know which citizen’s lawful vote that illegal vote cancelled out, so it cancels out every lawful vote. With these nine indictments, added to the 10 we announced earlier this month and two from earlier in the year, we make it crystal clear: we will not tolerate illegal voting in North Carolina. Let these 21 indictments serve as an unmistakable message ahead of the 2026 election: if you vote illegally, we are looking, we will find out, and we will prosecute you.”

Alamance County is in the Middle District of the state, and the U.S. attorney of that region also weighed in.

“The right to vote is fundamental to American citizenship and a cornerstone of our republic,” said U.S. Attorney Dan Bishop for the Middle District of North Carolina. “This office is committed to protecting the integrity of our elections and ensuring that laws enacted to ensure fairness and secure our rights are upheld. These charges serve notice that those who violate our election laws, including non-citizens who register and vote, will be investigated and prosecuted.”

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Here is the rundown of the actors who illegally registered and voted in the 2024 election. Several of them registered in elections going as far back as 2002.

Shameful.





Eastern District of North Carolina

A federal grand jury has indicted nine more noncitizens, including an illegal alien, for illegally voting in the 2024 election. These indictments build on the 12 indictments U.S. Attorney Boyle unveiled on Oct. 15, including another illegal alien, for illegally voting in the 2024 North Carolina elections, bringing the total to 21 individuals indicted in the Eastern District of North Carolina for illegally voting. The most recent indictments allege that all nine defendants falsely claimed to be U.S. citizens to register and vote in the 2024 general election. These charges reflect the Department of Justice’s commitment to protecting the integrity of federal elections and ensuring that only eligible U.S. citizens participate in them. The grand jury returned indictments against the following aliens: Selvin Porfidio Gonzalez Escobar, 43, an illegal alien from Guatemala living in Robeson County, North Carolina, is charged with one count of falsely claiming citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien. He registered to vote in 2020 and voted in the 2024 and 2020 general elections. Amerigo Di Nolfi, 53, a native of Italy, citizen of the United Kingdom, and lawful permanent resident of the United States now residing in Hampden County, Massachusetts, is charged with one count of falsely claiming citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien. He registered to vote in 2024 and voted in the 2024 general election in New Hanover County, North Carolina. Elizabeth Margaret Crudup, 52, a native of Kenya and a lawful permanent resident residing in Harnett County, North Carolina is charged with one count of falsely claiming citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien. She registered to vote in 2008 and voted in nine general elections in 2024, 2022, 2020, 2018, 2016, 2014, 2012, 2010, and 2008, as well as nine Primary Elections in 2026, 2024, 2022, 2020, 2018, 2016, 2014, 2010, and 2008. Gregory Eugene Wade, 64, a native of Bermuda and a lawful permanent resident residing in Wake County, North Carolina, is charged with one count of falsely claiming citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien. He registered to vote in 2000 and voted in 12 general elections in 2024, 2022, 2020, 2018, 2016, 2014, 2012, 2010, 2008, 2004, 2002, and 2000, as well as the 2020 and 2002 primary elections. Jacqueline Yvonne Papandreou Brown, 63, a native of Singapore, citizen of the United Kingdom, and lawful permanent resident of the United States residing in Duplin County, North Carolina, is charged with one count of falsely claiming citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien. She registered to vote in 2020 and voted in the 2024 general election. Karl Anthony Wilkins, 62, a native of Jamaica and a lawful permanent resident now residing in Fulton County, Georgia, is charged with one count of falsely claiming citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien. He registered to vote in 2018 and voted in the 2024, 2022, and 2020 General Elections, as well as the 2020 primary election in Wake County, North Carolina. Patricia Elena Valencia Cardona, 56, a native of Colombia and a lawful permanent resident residing in Harnett County, North Carolina, is charged with one count of falsely claiming citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien. She registered to vote in 2024 and voted in the 2024 general election. Richard John Reid, 62, a native of the United Kingdom and a lawful permanent resident residing in New Hanover County, North Carolina, is charged with one count of falsely claiming citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien. He registered to vote in 2002 and voted in four general elections in 2024, 2020, 2012, and 2008 general elections, as well as the 2012 and 2008 primary elections. Taso Gretes, 58, a native of Greece, a citizen of Canada, and lawful permanent resident of the United States residing in New Hanover County, North Carolina, is charged with one count of falsely claiming citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien. He registered to vote in 2022 and voted in the 2024 general election.

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Middle District of North Carolina

Five individuals have been charged with illegal voting and, in some instances, unlawfully claiming U.S. citizenship, in connection with the 2024 election in the Middle District of North Carolina. Adrianus Marinus Van Der Staak, a Netherlands national and a lawful permanent resident of the United States living in Seagrove, North Carolina, is charged by indictment with one count of knowingly making a false statement or claim of U.S. citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien. Saida Adali Hirachete Olivarez, a Mexican national and a lawful permanent resident of the United States living in Reidsville, North Carolina, is charged by indictment with one count of knowingly making a false statement or claim of U.S. citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien. Juan Florencio Ramos, a citizen of Cuba and lawful permanent resident of the United States living in Salisbury, North Carolina, is charged by indictment with one count of knowingly making a false statement or claim of U.S. citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien. Phillip Alexander Carter, a native of Barbados and a lawful permanent resident of the United States living in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is charged by indictment with one count of knowingly making a false statement or claim of U.S. citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien. Yamila Avalos, an Argentinian national and a lawful permanent resident of the United States living in Concord, North Carolina, is charged by information with one count of voting by an alien.

Western District of North Carolina

Four aliens have been indicted for illegally voting in federal elections in the Western District of North Carolina. A federal grand jury in Charlotte returned criminal indictments charging the following individuals: Michael Agah, 74, a Nigerian national and lawful permanent resident of the United States residing in Charlotte, is charged with voting by an alien and making a false claim to U.S. citizenship to vote. The indictment alleges that Agah falsely stated and claimed that he was a U.S. citizen on an Authorization to Vote Form. Then on Nov. 5, 2024, Agah voted in a federal election. Luis Alberto DeJesus, 50, a Dominican national and lawful permanent resident of the United States residing in Conover, North Carolina, is charged with voting by an alien in a federal election and making a false claim to U.S. citizenship to vote. It is alleged that DeJesus falsely stated on an Early Voting Application that he was a U.S. citizen and thereafter voted on Oct. 30, 2024, knowing that he was not a U.S. citizen and was not legally permitted to cast a ballot. Serge Christian Dupont, 57,a French national and lawful permanent resident of the United States residing in Charlotte, is charged with voting by an alien and making a false claim to U.S. citizenship to vote. It is alleged that on Nov. 5, 2024, Dupont made a false statement and claimed that he was a citizen of the United States on an Authorization to Vote Form. Dupont then did vote on the same day in a federal election. A fourth individual has been charged by a criminal bill of information. Edread Ray Stanley, 63, a national of St. Kitts and Nevis and a lawful permanent resident of the United States residing in Charlotte, is charged with voting by an alien. It is alleged that Stanley, knowing that he was not a U.S. citizen, knowingly voted on Nov. 5, 2024, in a federal election.

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Making false claims or statements of U.S. citizenship in order to cast a vote carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. If the voting is done by a green card holder or an illegal alien, it carries an additional penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

State legislatures and Congress need to review these charges and stiffen them. The damage this voter fraud has exacted on our states and country deserves harsher penalties.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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