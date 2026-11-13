Sen. Kennedy Sums Up the Nvidia Scandal in His Unique Way

The Nvidia scandal has imploded over the past couple of weeks.

On Thursday, CEO Jensen Huang finally resigned from all his positions at the company, effective immediately, after being there for years and turning the company into a powerhouse. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was named the interim CEO while the board looks for a permanent replacement.

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It started when The New York Times broke a story alleging that Alice Huang (no relation) had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to collect information on Jensen Huang and that he had a relationship with her. There were also concerns about whether there were national security implications. More alleged affairs of the former CEO then dropped as well, including with an underling at Nvidia. Jensen Huang has apologized for infidelity and has agreed to testify before Congress on the matter.

This has shaken Nvidia, which has taken a huge hit to its stock value since the scandal hit, plunging almost 30 percent.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Department of Justice had not yet reached a conclusion on whether Alice Huang was a spy, but they were investigating. Beijing has denied it. Reuters said Alice Huang could not be reached for comment.

Now Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) has weighed in on the matter, and he pulled no punches in his classic way, elaborating on the matter. CNN's Kasie Hunt asked if Jensen Huang should come to Congress and testify.

Senator John Kennedy just delivered the PERFECT description of the Nvidia-CPP sex spy scandal:



“This whole thing is an intergalactic FREAK SHOW!”



Kennedy was dropping one banger after another during his savage 90-second roast of the Nvidia CEO.



CNN’s Kasie Hunt teed him up by… https://t.co/uJzbt83BRK pic.twitter.com/e79UVIgL7y — Overton (@overton_news) November 12, 2026

Kennedy replied:

“Well, short answer, yes. Long answer, HELL yes! Kasie, my jaw is still stuck on the floor. I mean, I’m not naive. I’m not Bambi’s baby brother. I know people have affairs...I don't recommend it. But if you do, if you do, you oughta make sure it's not with a Chinese spy.

Kennedy then called him a "double agent cheater," saying he cheated on Huang.

The usually dour Hunt managed to crack a smile in response to some of that.

But Kennedy also got to the serious questions as well. Kennedy said his concern was the Department of Commerce reportedly greenlighting the sale of chips to Alice Huang's company, Megaspeed. He termed the scandal an "intergalactic freak show."

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