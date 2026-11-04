President Trump Goes Off on Greg Abbott After Disastrous Texas Election

President Trump lashed out at outgoing Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott in the aftermath of the disastrous elections last night.

The president put the 12-year incumbent governor on blast for his "RINO policies."

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If Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, hadn’t become a RINO in the last six months of his Political Life, he wouldn’t have lost. He went back to his original formula, and it wasn’t pretty! President DONALD J. TRUMP ( TS: Nov 3 2026, 11:35 PM ET )‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‍‍‌ — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) November 4, 2026

"If Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, hadn’t become a RINO in the last six months of his Political Life, he wouldn’t have lost. He went back to his original formula, and it wasn’t pretty! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

There's a lot about Greg Abbott's performance as governor that has drawn the ire of many conservatives.

First, I would say that the Republican Party lost a lot of independents and the libertarian-leaning right over the partial THC ban. Whether or not it was the right thing to do, it reeked of a smoky backroom deal with the tobacco lobby and the alcohol industry.

At the national level, the Iran War was an unmitigated disaster politically, regardless of the justification. The center-right had been MAGA-curious due in part to Trump's pledge to end major foreign wars. This also proved to be the death knell for many independents and libertarian-leaners, according to preliminary exit polls.

The affordability crisis was exacerbated by the state's refusal to lower property taxes, like they are doing in Florida. The Republican Party did not do anything tangible to help people struggling to pay their bills.

Then there is the flood of foreigners settling into major cities. When California tech companies moved their headquarters to Texas due to lower taxes and more favorable regulations, they brought thousands of Californian transplants to the state.

It turns out, these Californians did not learn a thing about why their companies moved to begin with, because they brought their hare-brained identity politics with them.

There are now tens of thousands of foreign tech workers who settled their extended families in Texas cities and suburbs. It is demographically overwhelming the state to the point that it is unrecognizable. Texans no longer recognize Texas. They might as well rename it "Texastan."

Just to be clear, H1B visa holders and permanent residents cannot legally vote. But the cultural disruption is palpable, and it is a factor explaining why Texas Republicans were not as enthused to vote in the midterm elections. A lot has changed demographically in the span of a few years in the Lone Star State.

This is all an explanation, not an endorsement of Democrats. Because the situation will certainly be made worse by incoming radical governor Gina Hinojosa.

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As a snapshot of what many Texans think about Governor Greg Abbott, now that he is on his way out of office, the following posts should give you a strong idea.

Texas is flipping blue in real time. With ~36% of votes counted, Democrat Gina Hinojosa leads Gov. Greg Abbott 57%–42% (~2.14M to 1.57M). Abbott won by 11 points in 2022. Texas has added ~476k new lawful permanent residents in just the last four years. That scale of legal immigration is more than enough to erase the old GOP margin and produce the early Democratic lead we’re seeing tonight. — Harrison H. Smith ✞ (@HarrisonHSmith) November 4, 2026

"Texas has added ~476k new lawful permanent residents in just the last four years. That scale of legal immigration is more than enough to erase the old GOP margin and produce the early Democratic lead we’re seeing tonight." — Fugitive Caesar (@ThomBrady5) November 4, 2026

Folks, Greg Abbott did this to himself. He begged the tech companies to come to Texas, and he had them bring their H1b employees, most of which are from India. 70 to 80 percent vote democrat. He pleased big business and got himself voted out. Did you ever wonder why the US Border Patrol was not mass deporting illegal aliens out of Houston or Dallas wholesale? His chickens have come home to roost. — Gregory K Bovino (@GregoryKBovino) November 4, 2026

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I, a lifelong Republican, voted against every Republican on my ballot who endorsed @BoFrench: Abbott, Paxton, Dawn Buckingham, and French himself. All 4 of them lost last night. https://t.co/3QTFLXEoW7 — Avik Roy (@Avik) November 4, 2026

The preliminary exit polls confirm: Demographics are destiny.

Texas results by group (NBC exit poll): 🔴 White men: +23 Republican 🔴 White women: +13 Republican 🔵 Latino men: +19 Democrat 🔵 Latino women: +42 Democrat 🔵 Black men: +77 Democrat 🔵 Black women: +84 Democrat 🔵 All others: +10 Democrat Like it or not, demographics are destiny — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 4, 2026

Until Republicans do more to shut down the foreigner influx, they are going to be battling political headwinds. Texans now have a lot of work to do to reclaim their state.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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