'They Didn't Listen': Trump and Vance Urge Macron to Take Drastic Measure After Missed Warnings

France's worst unrest in years has reached the point where its president is preparing to address the nation, historic buildings have gone up in flames, and hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have flooded the streets.

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Now President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance have an urgent message for Emmanuel Macron. And they aren't offering the French president another carefully worded diplomatic statement.

The latest confrontation follows weeks of demonstrations over soaring living costs, deteriorating school conditions, and anger at the French government. Saturday brought another wave of violence, with masked rioters attacking police, setting fires, looting businesses, and damaging public buildings.

As RedState's Nick Arama reported, the destruction included the historic City Hall in Limoges, a building dating to the 19th century that was largely destroyed by fire. French authorities have blamed radical far-left groups for some of the worst violence, while the government faces growing pressure over its handling of the crisis.

And on Sunday, Trump gave his assessment.

"France is burning!" the president wrote on Truth Social.

“Close your Borders and take control, before it is too late!” - President DONALD J. TRUMP https://t.co/6vXWkZwYVJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 18, 2026

"The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country. Close your Borders and take control, before it is too late!"

Trump is pointing to the rioting and looting as the results of open borders policies. Vice President J.D. Vance was equally forceful.

"Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion," Vance wrote on X.

"They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen."

Vance shared footage of the burning Limoges City Hall, which was built in 1883.

"I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn," he added.

"And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country."

Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen. I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn. And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country. — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 18, 2026

The remarks came as the Élysée Palace announced that Macron would deliver a solemn national address at 8 PM Sunday, following meetings with Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu and other senior officials.

The speech was scheduled against a backdrop of sweeping destruction. In Paris, demonstrators clashed with riot police as cars and rubbish bins burned. Shops were vandalized, and smoke filled the streets.

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In Lyon, rioters set fire to the city's historic tourism office. In Marseille, vandals attacked public buildings and knocked over a bust of Marianne, the symbolic figure of the French Republic.

The Louvre, one of the world's most famous museums, also announced its closure amid the disruption.

"Dear visitors, due to student strikes the museum is currently closed," the institution told visitors.

🇫🇷 Chers visiteurs, en raison d’un mouvement social étudiant, le musée est fermé pour le moment. Nous vous prions de nous excuser de la gêne occasionnée. 🌍Dear visitors, due to student strikes the museum is currently closed. We apologise for the inconvenience. https://t.co/tNKFk3B9aj — Musée du Louvre (@MuseeLouvre) October 19, 2026

The "mostly peaceful" student movement in question.

The BBC just did "the thing." It called the France riots "mostly peaceful." The legacy media is meme'ing itself 😭 https://t.co/tjVU8eM5mY — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 19, 2026

Hundreds of videos circulating from France show mayhem, rioting, and looting being carried out primarily by Northern African and Middle Eastern migrants. French officials themselves have pointed to organized political extremists.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez blamed "extremely violent, radical far-left groups" for stoking violence during demonstrations that often began peacefully. Prime Minister Lecornu has also accused elements of the hard left of attempting to exploit the unrest ahead of France's April 2027 presidential election.

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As I reported Saturday, the political backdrop includes an increasingly bitter contest between Marine Le Pen's National Rally and the hard-left movement led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Mélenchon's La France Insoumise party has actively supported the demonstrations, seeking to channel anger over economic conditions and public services into political support.

French officials have accused the party of using the protests for electoral purposes, an allegation that Mélenchon, being a lying socialist, has disputed.

Macron now faces the task of addressing all of them while restoring public confidence in the government's ability to maintain order. And with the 2027 presidential election approaching, the unrest is already shaping the political debate.

Trump and Vance are warning France to take drastic measures to protect its nation; but the target audience is Americans who should see the rioting as a preview of what will happen if Democrats again take charge.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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