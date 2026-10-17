Emmanuel Macron Gets Ratioed to the Moon When He Finally Reacts to Violent Riots

Radical leftist rioters are setting France ablaze.

As we reported, thousands of people were creating chaos in cities across the country, including in Paris. The rioters attacked police, looted high-end stores, and set cars and buildings on fire.

Advertisement

They were targeting government buildings, the country's Interior Minister said.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said approximately 400 people who took part in the demonstrations were arrested nationwide, including 110 in Paris during a press update, the BBC. Nuñez says there was a “clear desire” to target public buildings in many cities across the country, and blamed the major part of the destruction and vandalism on militants “associated with the hard and extreme left,” accusing them of deliberately targeting public institutions.

But on top of all this, making things worse has been the ineffective response of the French government.

Earlier in the week, President Emmanuel Macron "stressed that young people have legitimate concerns," government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon told the AFP, "but these are being exploited for political purposes and turned into urban violence." Bregeon said Macron called on his ministers to come up with "concrete responses" to the unrest within weeks.

"Within weeks"? France could be smoldering ash by then. Some of it already is. Saying troublemakers have "legitimate concerns," while doing nothing effective to curb the insanity, is only inciting them and making them think that if they create enough trouble, they will get what they want.

Some protestors — dressed in black and wearing hoodies, masks and goggles to protect against tear gas — even threatened to storm the Élysée Palace, the official residence of the French president, as anger at Macron’s leadership reached a boiling point. The goal of the protesters is to push the government to make major spending concessions in the cost of living, as well as in higher education, teacher salaries, rising living costs, and to protect pensions and public services from budget cuts.

They think they can threaten Macron into submission because they see his weakness.

He finally issued a statement on the violence on Saturday.

Aucune place pour la violence dans notre République. Ceux qui ont cassé, attaqué les préfectures comme les commerces, pillé jusqu’à nos mairies, seront poursuivis et punis. Aux forces de l’ordre, garantes du droit à manifester, je dis le soutien de la Nation. Nous ferons tous bloc face aux semeurs de chaos, qui ne cherchent qu’à abattre nos institutions et empêchent ceux qui expriment pacifiquement leurs revendications de le faire. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 17, 2026

No room for violence in our Republic. Those who have broken, attacked the prefectures as well as businesses, looted even our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished. To the law enforcement forces, guarantors of the right to demonstrate, I express the support of the Nation. We will all stand united against the sowers of chaos, who seek only to bring down our institutions and prevent those who peacefully express their demands from doing so.

Unfortunately for France, past experience indicates he's not going to do a thing.

People on all sides of the political aisle then inundated him. The sane people were ripping him for not properly dealing with the situation and calling on him to resign. Then there were the radicals on the Left who were yelling about police response and not giving them everything they wanted. Americans let him have it too. One responce was from Republican Sen. Mike Lee (UT)

Advertisement

Too late Your policies created this mess — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 17, 2026

Oh yes I’m sure they’ll stop now. The all powerful Macron - who imported this problem- has spoken. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 17, 2026

Great and appropriate insult:

You're the Gavin Newsom of France. — Cat who knows there's only 2 genders 🐾🇺🇲 (@catahouligan_) October 17, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.