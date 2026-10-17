Rioters Create Chaos Across France, Setting Historic Buildings Ablaze, Damaging National Symbols

If you wonder where the Left wants to take us and how bad it can get, all you have to do is look at what's happening in France on Saturday with the violent riots across the country.

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The protests which included students and trade unionists, were upset with, among other things, "high prices and the fraying of a social welfare system." Translation? This is what happens when a "social democracy" goes all in on welfare and fails.

Tens of thousands took to the streets in protests across the country, with violence in places like Paris, Lyons, Marseille, and Limoges. Then they devolved into violence.

The masked rioters ransacked the Lyon tourist office, breaking the windows and setting it ablaze.

🔴 Mouvement du 17 octobre : à Lyon, l'office de tourisme place Bellecour incendié Un office de tourisme, situé place Bellecour à Lyon, est en flammes ce samedi 17 octobre https://t.co/tjmD4PxWIX — LCI (@LCI) October 17, 2026

Notice the Palestinian flag.

They cheered the destruction, and reportedly tried to prevent firefighters from putting out the blaze. This was the city's Office of Tourism.

Les scènes de liesse autour de l’office de tourisme en flammes se multiplient à Lyon https://t.co/oZfAg4tUsC — Lyon Mag (@lyonmag) October 17, 2026

Exactly how does destroying a tourism office help them?

It also doesn't make a lot of sense to knock over the statue of famous chef, Paul Bocuse.

La statue de Paul Bocuse saccagée, l’office de tourisme en proie aux flammes à Lyon https://t.co/vR6dmvt6i8 — Lyon Mag (@lyonmag) October 17, 2026

Bocuse was one of the most famous chefs in the world, and one of the inspirations for the character of Chef Gusteau in the animated movie, "Ratatouille."

The mayor of Lyon says the burning of the tourist office is "a tragedy" for the city. He said it was "a very iconic, well-known historic building." Meanwhile, the rioters were also looting stores, as well and leaving everything a wreck.

🚨 ALERTE - Une boutique a été PILLÉE à Lyon. La VENDEUSE, paniquée, a dû S’ENFUIR de son propre commerce. https://t.co/XmFU67uNVi — Frontières (@Frontieresmedia) October 17, 2026

The attacks on the police in Marseille were insane and incredibly violent. The leftists were even firing mortars at them.

🔴⚠️ URGENT La situation est chaotique au centre-ville de Marseille. #17octobre https://t.co/7BWDYDMIUM — confrontation française (@confrontfr) October 17, 2026

⚠️🔴 À REGARDER JUSQU'À LA FIN JE NE PEUX PAS DÉCRIRE CE QUE JE VIENS DE VIVRE À MARSEILLE. #17octobre https://t.co/F8bLimtd7y — confrontation française (@confrontfr) October 17, 2026

One mortar blew back on one of these idiots.

🔴 force de l'ordre contre mortier À MARSEILLE #17octobre https://t.co/K62niQ2H67 — confrontation française (@confrontfr) October 17, 2026

The rioters even ransacked the historic town hall, spray-painting an Antifa symbol on the wall and knocking over a bust of Marianne, which represents France. Is there a clearer symbol that they want to throw down the old order?

Le maire de Marseille Benoît Payan sur le saccage de la mairie pendant les manifestations. Toute l'info est à retrouver sur https://t.co/NVs1Rf6rXd https://t.co/jG1oEtruq4 — CNEWS (@CNEWS) October 17, 2026

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🔴🇫🇷 𝗙𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗛 𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢 — La Marianne a été jetée à terre, du mobilier a été renversé et détruit et des tags ont été inscrits sur les murs à l’intérieur de la mairie de Marseille. (Source : @BFMTV) https://t.co/Z9gB44G8NT — Bastion (@BastionMediaFR) October 17, 2026

In Limoges, the town hall was set on fire, which the X user called a "scandal" and "very sad" to see.

La mairie de Limoges incendiée. Quel scandale et quelle tristesse ! https://t.co/W0TpnOzIWg — Denis Carreaux (@DenisCarreaux) October 17, 2026

In Paris, it was a complete mess near the Place de la République. They looted dozens of shops on the Boulevard de Magenta.

They were even taking apart the foundations of the Monument à la République. Could there be any more apropos video of the craziness?

Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse violent groups in the capital, where people wearing hoods and masks threw fireworks and other objects at officers in the Place de la République. The interior ministry reported assaults on police, looting and damage to public buildings, saying there have been at least 272 arrests nationwide.

Les casseurs prennent les pavés de la place de la République. (@ParisMatch) #17octobre https://t.co/Ob6TGA10gB — Jon De Lorraine (@jon_delorraine) October 17, 2026

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