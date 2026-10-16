'Wow!': Ron DeSantis Drops Savage Joke About Elon Musk's New Flying Roadster

Elon Musk has spent years promising that Tesla's next-generation Roadster would be unlike anything else on the road.

After the Roadster’s sensational unveiling, it's becoming clear that the phrase "on the road" might need some reconsideration.

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Turns out the future does have flying cars https://t.co/6fexPp6SXI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2026

As RedState's Bob Hoge reported, the vehicle used a combination of high-powered fans and SpaceX-derived cold-gas thrusters to launch itself over a lineup of Tesla vehicles, perform aerial maneuvers, and return safely to the pavement.

The prototype also demonstrated acceleration from zero to 60 miles per hour in approximately one second.

Musk's reaction after the demonstration was characteristically understated.

"Well, it worked."

DeSantis was impressed, too.

"Tesla Roadster = Wow!" the governor posted on X, sharing footage of the airborne stunt.

Tesla Roadster = Wow! — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 16, 2026

But the Florida governor had a funnier reaction when an X user raised a practical question about the new Roadster's extraordinary capabilities.

"Will this be street legal in Florida?" asked Ryan Vogel.

DeSantis responded: "We will make sure that it's legal — at a minimum could be used to leapfrog golf carts in the Villages."

@RonDeSantis 🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2026

Hilarious.

Musk appreciated the joke, replying with a fire emoji.

For those unfamiliar with The Villages, it's the sprawling Central Florida retirement community where golf carts are practically a way of life. Residents use them to get to restaurants, stores, golf courses, and recreational facilities, and the community has an extensive network of golf-cart paths.

If you want a bit of the vibe, here’s an infamous viral video of Not-Joe-Biden singing The Villages theme song.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Now imagine a rocket-powered Tesla Roadster casually rocketing over these folks’ heads.

It’s funny, but there is a point to all of this. Tesla's most extreme Roadster configuration faces serious hurdles to legally operate on public streets.

The redesigned Roadster is expected to come in three versions. The two-seat Performance model is described as "road ready" and features advanced aerodynamics and a suction system designed to improve handling. The Thrust model adds rear-mounted cold-gas thrusters for extraordinary acceleration, while the single-seat Rocket version incorporates 10 thrusters capable of producing the airborne maneuvers demonstrated Thursday.

Tesla has already clarified that the Rocket version is not approved for public-road use.

Federal motor vehicle safety standards weren't exactly written with rocket-assisted sports cars in mind, and state registration requirements present more bureaucratic obstacles. If the vehicle's airborne capabilities amount to controlled flight, aviation regulations could also become relevant.

Even Musk acknowledged during the unveiling that the Roadster might not be legal in every jurisdiction.

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Asked about street legality, he quipped, "Depends on your street."

The Roadster reportedly has a projected top speed of around 230 miles per hour, with production targeted for 2028. Tesla is accepting reservations, although final pricing and the legal status of the more exotic configurations remain unsettled.

And there's still the question of whether Tesla can deliver the production vehicle on schedule. Musk originally unveiled the second-generation Roadster in 2017, with production initially expected years ago.

The eye-popping demonstration was certainly a huge development, but the company still has work to do before customers can actually drive the supped-up Roadsters.

Maybe DeSantis has given Musk his next big idea: Rocket-propelled golf carts?

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