Elon Musk Unveils Prototype of Flying Tesla Roadster, and It Is Absolutely Insane

Frankly, I wonder when Elon Musk sleeps.

The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X is busy engineering rockets, co-chairing a Pentagon study of the future of war, dropping hundreds of millions into the GOP’s coffers to help in the midterms, and receiving awards from President Donald Trump.

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I’m worn out just from typing all that.

But he had another surprise up his sleeve Thursday: he unveiled Tesla’s futuristic, redesigned second-generation Roadster at a SpaceX test site near McGregor/Waco, Texas, and it was mind-blowing. Musk called it a demonstration of “the best of the last of the human-driven cars.”

I — like many people — have often sat in soul-sucking traffic and thought to myself, I wish I could just fly over this hateful jam. That day may be closer than we think:

BREAKING: Tesla's Roadster flips off a ramp and hovers back to the ground.



"Flying cars are real." pic.twitter.com/1GXea2Uyuz — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) October 16, 2026

"Well, it worked," Musk deadpans at the end of the above clip.

RedState Deputy Manager Susie Moore was impressed, writing on X, “So they turned Teslas into cats?”

The vehicle, expected to enter production in 2028, sports some crazy SpaceX-designed technology:

Musk showed off the car at an event outside Waco, Texas, with a demonstration that saw the car use a mixture of high-powered fans and thrusters to drive up an inverted ramp, spin around, and ease itself to a landing on the pavement below. The car also used the thrusters to lift itself over a Cybercab, Cybertruck, Tesla Semi, Model Y, and Model 3 while in motion. “This will be the actual car that’s on the roads,” Musk said of the car, which Tesla showed accelerating 0 to 60 miles per hour in one second. “It literally is just going to puff itself up, and uh, and be able to do this, these maneuvers whenever you’d like.”

Zero to 60 in one second?! That’s wild. But what we really want to see is more videos:

It can also “fly” on the road; 0-60 in under a second 😳 pic.twitter.com/SiQmgjoAZZ — My moms caregiver ™ (@mymomcare) October 16, 2026

Makes that old Batmobile from the 1960s TV series look pretty quaint, doesn’t it?

The Roadster is going to come in three models, and with each one the story gets more amazing:

The first is “Performance,” which Tesla describes as “road ready.” It seats two, has active aerodynamics, and features a “multi-mode suction system for next-level performance on and off the track.” The second trim is “Thrust,” which is “race ready” and seats two, and has rear-mounted cold-gas thrusters that enable sub-one-second 0-to-60 mph acceleration. The third is “Rocket,” which is “air ready” and seats one, and has 10 cold-gas thrusters positioned around the car.

Remember the '80s classic movie Back to the Future and its flying DeLorean? This is Forward to the Future:

BREAKING: Tesla’s new Roadster just flew, pulling a barrel roll over a Tesla Semi.@elonmusk: "I've seen a lot of things, but I've never seen that before."



"We call that the kickflip." pic.twitter.com/pnJyuQREk3 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) October 16, 2026

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There’s a popular statement going around that goes something like this: “People alive today have seen more technological change than in all of human history combined.” We can split hairs and argue whether that’s 100 percent accurate, but I think we can agree on a modified version: “People alive today are experiencing technological change at a pace unmatched in human history.”

If you still don’t like that one, how about: “Holy… What the heck did we just watch?!” What a time to be alive.

Watch more of the livestream here:

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