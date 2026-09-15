Kash Patel: Rebuilt FBI Now Crushing Crime, Defending Homeland

The Trump administration has been making some serious inroads into re-establishing the rule of law in our nation's cities and elsewhere, and a large part of that effort has been due to the rebuilt and repurposed Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). On Tuesday, FBI Director Kash Patel took to his official X account to present some clips from this testimony to the House of Representatives' Oversight Committee. First, the director spoke on the successful and safe execution of several major international events held in the United States since President Trump resumed office.

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12 MILLION+ visitors.



300,000 Americans protected at the Olympics.

2 F1 races.

6 America 250 events.

The Club World Cup.

The World Cup.



And not ONE major security incident.



That doesn’t happen by accident. That happens when we back the blue, work with our partners, and stay… pic.twitter.com/yJJQOBv5Rw — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 15, 2026

12 MILLION+ visitors. 300,000 Americans protected at the Olympics. 2 F1 races. 6 America 250 events. The Club World Cup. The World Cup. And not ONE major security incident. That doesn’t happen by accident. That happens when we back the blue, work with our partners, and stay mission-focused. This FBI was rebuilt to crush violent crime and defend the homeland. -DKP

The director said:

While doing all this great work for the American people and the world, the FBI prepared for the largest influx of tourists between the Club World Cup, 2 F1 races, we protected 300,000 Americans at the Olympics; and then, across six America 250 events and this year's World Cup alone, we welcomed over 12 million visitors to the United States to attend these events. Not one single security incident occurred at any single one of these events. No major security incidents. With our partners, this is how we keep America safe. This is what happens when we back the blue, and this new FBI has been rebuilt to crush violent crime and defend the homeland.

Given the extent of these events, that's nothing short of remarkable. There is, of course, an element of serendipity around any such event, but the FBI is justified in taking a lot of credit for the safety not only of Americans but for all the international visitors. As a result, instead of covering crime and terror attacks, last summer Americans got to watch in amusement as wide-eyed European travelers goggled in amazement at America's vast culture, our prosperity, our economy, and our endless variety.

Next, on the FBI's Top 10 most wanted:

10 of 10.



The FBI has now captured TEN Top 10 Most Wanted fugitives — more than 2.5X the prior administration — along with six of the world’s most wanted fraudsters.



The worst of the worst can run. They cannot hide.



This FBI is delivering results. pic.twitter.com/ODiZp3AYU1 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 15, 2026

The director said:

In 2025, according to the Uniform Crime Report, we delivered the largest reduction in the murder rate in the history of America. We, the FBI, captured more than 2 1/2 times the number of the top ten most wanted fugitives on the FBI's list from the prior administration. In fact Mr. Chairman, I'm proud to announce today, and I hate to correct you, we haven't captured nine of the top ten individuals on our most wanted list. We've captured ten. Just this past weekend we captured a thug down in Venezuela, who was on our most wanted list, and on the run for years. He has been captured, apprehended, and is on his way back to the United States of America. That's 10 of 10. Nobody in the FBI history has done that. This year is just another example of how this FBI is capturing literally the worst of the worst all around the world. On top of that, we've captured six of the most wanted fraudsters around the world.

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It's generally accepted that a large proportion of crimes are committed by a small proportion of criminals. The FBI's Top 10 list comprises some of the worst of the bad actors, and now the previous top ten have been rounded up; now it's time to focus on the bad people who are the next 10 on the list. Let's see some more busts!

During the Obama and Biden administrations, the FBI had become a pale, partisan shadow of its former self. That would seem to have reversed itself, at least for now.

Meanwhile, the director took the time to respond to a request from Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) about the director's travel expenses.

FBI Director Kash Patel’s formal response to Senator Grassley. pic.twitter.com/K70W9T8TJl — FBI Rapid Response (@FBI_Response) September 15, 2026

In one snappy remark, Director Patel takes a snipe at his predecessors:

Unlike prior FBI Directors who entirely ignored your request for this and other information, this FBI has delivered historic transparency in the pursuit of constitutional oversight - in just 16 months, producing 48,300 pages of documents to Congress - a 202 % increase from the number produced by predecessors Comey and Wray combined in 10 years.

The entire letter bears reading.

Remember this in November.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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