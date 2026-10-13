The View's Absurd Connection of Shane Gillis' Joke to the Cornell 7 Is Peak Liberal Insanity

Woke TV is the place where comedy goes to die.

So, when "Saturday Night Live" decided to bring on one of the most popular comedians, Shane Gillis, to breathe some life into its stale, canned, talentless late-night show, you would think that it would see a positive boost.

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Nope. Instead, the lefty vanguard trotted out its comedy police to ensure nobody would be laughing at feminist empowerment culture on late-night TV.

As RedState colleague Bob Hoge covered, the Left is having a meltdown over Gillis' recent SNL appearance.

Here's the joke that is giving pearl-clutching lefties the vapors:

Also, I haven't been to the gym in so long. I didn't know women just dress like whores now? Look, I'm sorry there's no other way to describe... Have you seen it? I've seen the shorts. Have you seen the shorts? There's neon, they're, like, the only, they're, like, artificial bait colored. The wrinkles, the wrinkles go, like, around the cheeks and all combine at the b***hole. And don't look, you're not allowed to look. For real, don't look, 'cause they are filming. I'm in the background of, like, 10 TikToks right now.

Look, anybody who has gone to a fancy gym or has had the unfortunate displeasure of using TikTok or Instagram knows exactly what Gillis is talking about. It's a joke about popular culture.

And I am not going to explain here why a joke is a joke, because that is how the Left wins.

Here is Shane Gillis actually making the joke on SNL. You know, for context.

Finally listened to the Shane Gillis monologue. Women. If THIS is what's gonna send you into a days long tizzy, you're in for a very hard life. — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) October 12, 2026

But leave it to the Woke scolds on "The View" to try to suck all of the oxygen out of the room, so that nobody can laugh at their expense.

Sara Haines claims Shane Gillis's jokes lead to rape like the Cornell incident: "As we talk about this Cornell 7, I'm not saying a joke makes an assault, but it makes it much easier to look at another human as an object. And so, I think it kind of just made me realize that I need to be more mindful, even in comedy." — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 13, 2026

"The View's" co-host Sara Haines made the absurd connection of the kind of crude jokes told by Shane Gillis on SNL and the type of culture that leads to the Cornell 7 incident.

"I typically defend comedy at all costs," she claimed. "Because I believe there has to be an area where comedians are able to walk right up to that line, because some of the best stuff is when people are being super risky and risqué."

"But Dan Levy brought up such a good point — first of all, he is a god; I love him so much — but he is bringing up a great point, of when the language like 'whore' is passed along, I might have not noticed it before in the past, because it was under the guise of a joke."

"As we talk about this Cornell 7, I'm not saying a joke makes an assault, but it makes it much easier to look at another human as an object," she said. "And so, I think it kind of just made me realize that I need to be more mindful, even in comedy."

"By the way, what we wear to the gym, like the idea of the term 'whore,' is the part that is the most offensive part [sic], almost inviting in that the 'whore' wants that attention," she remarked.

It's hard to even know where to begin breaking down such a mindless, knee-jerk rant, but let's start with Dan Levy. The "Schitt's Creek" actor's take was captured on Page Six.

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“Women wearing short shorts to the gym does not make them whores. It makes the men calling them whores misogynists. There’s a difference there,” the “Schitt’s Creek” star argued in an Instagram Reel shared Sunday, referring to comments the comedian made during the sketch comedy show. “By the way, I’ve seen more men’s nipples at the gym than I’ve ever seen women showing their bodies off. I’m speechless that something like that can exist on live national television.”

SNL thespian Michael Che also reacted to Shane Gillis' jokes, as the Daily Beast revealingly dubbed him a "MAGA-friendly" comedian.

Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che has called out MAGA-friendly comedian Shane Gillis over the misogynistic comments he made during his comeback to the show. Gillis’ return to the NBC sketch show as guest host became instantly controversial after he made an unsavory joke about women’s gym attire during his monologue. [...] Che, SNL’s Weekend Update anchor, is the latest to weigh in on the controversy. In a series of Instagram stories, Che wrote, “Gotta do more press this week to promote the special...wonder what every f---ing questions gonna be about 🙄..thanks a lot shane.”

Look, the joke itself is that Shane Gillis is pretending to stereotype all women based on the attire of some thirst-trap social media influencers at the gym.

You know, the kind that film themselves on Instagram and pretend to be outraged when guys look at them wearing next to nothing?

@stardewy_ @cultn1991 One of these women was slandered online by feminists for dressing like a whore, dressing for male attention and setting a bad example for young women. The other, dressed the same, is just in totall normal gym clothing thats not for male attention and is just acceptable https://t.co/qlKolrmr5s — BingBong (@MrsHondoo) October 13, 2026

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Then they go online and slam Sydney Sweeney for acting like a "whore" for doing a sports ad. Yes. It's not because they are actually outraged. It's because of politics.

That this needs to be "explained" to lefty media commentators is pathetic. But let's not get it twisted: They aren't this stupid. They are just pretending to be stupid because of politics.

I'm going to take this a bit further. The Left's "objectification" narrative does not fly when you have women knowingly manipulating their testosterone-filled counterparts at the gym with flimsy clothing and then acting in a salacious manner.

Straight men are attracted to women. This is a basic fact of human biology. That doesn't mean that men who look at women are "objectifying" them, any more than women who look at men are "objectifying" them.

This is a false argument, and it's meant to make men feel guilty about sexual attraction. Hence, the "You're not supposed to look" part of the Shane Gillis bit.

That's a joke about the contradictory messages that such women send men when they wear clothing that says "admire my body" and then shame them at the gym or on social media.

Let's all be mindful of how our actions affect others, whether you're a man or woman at the gym. Men need to control their behavior, but women also need to control their behavior; so that doesn't have anything to do with a woman's physique but about any behavior at the gym intended to be provocative or exploitative for social media attention.

Dave Chappelle had one of the best bits about this subject, and it cued absolutely no hissy fits from the selective outrage merchants in the lefty media.

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Warning — Language:

For the upset about Shane Gillis’ whore outfit joke, please allow Dave Chapelle to clarify https://t.co/0Z5t9OsBEQ — Davey Jackson (@daveyjax) October 13, 2026

But making a joke about gym attire is not related to anything that happened in the Cornell 7 case. As anyone who has actually read the details of the disturbing case knows, there are plenty of questionable things about the behavior of certain people involved.

The radical feminists responsible for the excesses of HR culture that made it extremely risky for young people to find office romance are now trying to police sexual relations.

It's time that we stop listening to them at all, because everything they say is political.

Watch your comedy. Enjoy a laugh. And apologize for nothing.

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