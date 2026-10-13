DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

The Essex Files: Sydney Sweeney, Cultural Police, and the Selective Rules of Empowerment

Brad Essex Follow @bradessex
Oct 13, 2026 6:00 AM
Advertisement
The Essex Files: Sydney Sweeney, Cultural Police, and the Selective Rules of Empowerment
Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Sydney Sweeney, the breakout star of "Euphoria," does not need a permission slip from cultural critics to decide how she appears in an advertisement. Neither does every provocative campaign deserve applause. Those two propositions should coexist in a country that values individual freedom.

Advertisement

Her latest Novig commercial has reopened a dispute over sexuality, sports and who gets to define empowerment. Fox News reports that Sweeney appears topless, covering herself with footballs, after an earlier campaign drew objections from prominent female athletes.

The criticism deserves a hearing. Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus called the original advertisement a “kick in the face” to women who have devoted their lives to sports. Gymnast Gracie Kramer objected to marketing through the male gaze. Their concern is understandable: athletic achievement should not become an afterthought beside a celebrity selling a betting platform.

But an advertisement featuring an actress is not a census of female athletes. Sweeney is selling a product, not submitting a thesis about what every woman should look like. Treating her appearance as an indictment of women’s sports gives a commercial more authority than it deserves.

The more interesting question is whether our cultural standards are consistent. Public conversations often celebrate transgender visibility and women with larger, fatter bodies as expressions of confidence and inclusion. Those principles should not suddenly narrow when a conventionally attractive down-to-earth woman chooses to emphasize her sexuality.

Recommended
Runner Switches to Girls' Track Midseason — School Says the Real Problem Is the Parent Who Noticed Bob Hoge Mike Rogers Goes for the Finishing Move After El-Sayed Gets Caught in a Whopper Sister Toldjah
Advertisement

That comparison does not prove that Sweeney’s particular critics are hypocrites. The reporting establishes their objections, not their positions on every other representation of gender or beauty. Still, the principle matters: Inclusion cannot mean welcoming every image except the one fashionable opinion finds insufficiently progressive.

Sweeney also pointed to athletes who posed nude for ESPN’s Body Issue, including Serena Williams and Megan Rapinoe. Artistic portraits and gambling advertisements are different products. But the distinction requires an argument, not an automatic assumption that one woman’s exposure expresses strength while another’s diminishes everyone else.

Advertisement

Strong women are needed in sports, business, and public life. Strength includes the ability to make choices that other people dislike. It also includes the right to criticize those choices without demanding that everyone adopt the same taste.

That freedom applies to clothing, too. A Muslim woman who voluntarily covers herself exercises the same liberty as a woman who does not. Compelling women to cover through law, intimidation, or religious coercion violates the American principle of individual freedom. The objection is to compulsion, not to Muslims or modesty.

Nor should we enlist Sweeney as a political spokeswoman without evidence. This advertisement establishes nothing about her private convictions. The American value worth defending here is her freedom to choose, not an ideology assigned to her appearance.

I would rather see less cultural policing and more consistent judgment. Question the gambling promotion. Debate the imagery. Respect the athletes’ accomplishments. But leave room for a woman to be attractive, commercially ambitious, and unapologetic without turning her into a public emergency crisis. Freedom means tolerating choices we would not make ourselves, not merely celebrating those that already fit our preferences. Consistency matters.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics GAMBLING | SPORTS | ENTERTAINMENT | WOMEN'S SPORTS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Runner Switches to Girls' Track Midseason — School Says the Real Problem Is the Parent Who Noticed

Runner Switches to Girls' Track Midseason — School Says the Real Problem Is the Parent Who Noticed

Bob Hoge
Mike Rogers Goes for the Finishing Move After El-Sayed Gets Caught in a Whopper

Mike Rogers Goes for the Finishing Move After El-Sayed Gets Caught in a Whopper

Sister Toldjah
Holy Moly: The Code Name for Ilhan Omar Raid Is Just Too Funny

Holy Moly: The Code Name for Ilhan Omar Raid Is Just Too Funny

Kyle Becker

Trending on RedState Videos