Trump Cites 25,000 One-Month Death Toll, Pushes New Ukraine-Russia Deal

On Saturday, President Donald Trump spoke about the Russo-Ukrainian War, and he had some startling numbers as to the losses both sides have suffered. This conflict is now the costliest, in terms of blood and treasure, since 1945, and President Trump is anxious to help broker a deal.

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The question is, how anxious are Russia and Ukraine to come to the table? And how long can they keep absorbing these losses?

President Donald Trump said Saturday that 25,000 people were killed last month and another 32,000 the month before in the war between Ukraine and Russia "Last month, 25,000 people died in the Ukraine-Russia war, okay? 25,000," he told reporters on the White House lawn Saturday. "The month before that, 32,000 people died … mostly soldiers, 97% soldiers. But whether they're soldiers or civilians, think of it: 32,000. Two months ago, 33,000 people; this month, 25,000 people died. What a shame," he added.

These are, if you'll allow some belaboring of the obvious, serious numbers. The total numbers are more dire; Russia has reportedly lost 1,400,000 soldiers and civilians, including people wounded and missing, while Ukraine has come off marginally better with only 55,000 troops killed, but numbers for Ukrainians wounded and missing are not readily available; and Ukrainian towns and cities have been hit hard, as well.

This thing has become a modern version of the Great War, with largely fixed lines but adding long-range weapons to the unpleasant mix. President Trump is pushing both sides to make a deal.

Trump also told reporters he wants to see an end to the war soon, revealing he spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently. "I spoke to him a lot, and he's going along and Putin's going along. And someday, hopefully in the not too distant future, maybe before the heavy winter, they'll make a deal," he told reporters. He claimed that he pushed Zelenskyy to try to make a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I agreed with Zelenskyy that we talked about a lot of different subjects, and many of those subjects, very strong agreement. But you know what I want him to do? Make a deal. I want him to settle with Putin, and I want Putin to settle with him.

It's a safe bet that most people in Europe want to see these two make some kind of a deal.

The situation remains as it has been for months; like with most of these kinds of deals, neither side will get everything they want. Crimea will stay in Russia's hands. Vladimir Putin isn't about to give up the warm-water port at Sevastopol or the old Soviet-era submarine base they are rumored to be refurbishing. The best Ukraine can hope for is a return to the status quo ante 2022, wherein both sides return to the starting blocks; it seems more likely that Russia will hang on keeping at least that part of eastern Ukraine that they currently hold. Ukraine, on the other hand, no doubt wants the Russians out and the Crimea returned to Kyiv's control.

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It's not at all clear that even President Trump's vaunted deal-making skills can bridge this gap.

Meanwhile, the butcher's bill will keep running up. Russia may be losing more troops, but Vladimir Putin has many, many more young men to throw into the meat grinder.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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