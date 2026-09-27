Nor'easter Packs a Punch As It Pummels East Coast From the NC Outer Banks to New England

A year ago, I wrote about how a combination of hurricanes and nor'easters had been absolutely hammering North Carolina's coastline, resulting in eight Outer Banks (OBX) homes falling into the sea in a week's time, with six of them falling within 24 hours of each other.

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After writing that piece, eight more in Buxton and Rodanthe would collapse, bringing the total number to 16 homes that the Atlantic claimed between late September and late October of 2025. At least five have been lost so far in 2026.

The nor'easter that is currently winding its way up the East Coast first stormed the North Carolina coast late last week, washing out parts of NC 12, the main artery that connects travelers from one place to another along the OBX. It's not the first time a section of that road will have to be rebuilt, and it won't be the last:

NC 12, in the OBX, is closed from the Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe, due to weather. The storm pushed ocean water during high tide through the protective sand dunes, damaging pavement near Pea Island. NCDOT crews are currently accessing damage. There is no estimate on reopening. pic.twitter.com/DucxynKR1Q — NCDOT (@NCDOT) September 24, 2026

'Severe' Outer Banks overwash continues as more NC 12 damage emerges; repairs begin, equipment ferried to Ocracoke

IMAGES & VIDEO: https://t.co/RDWztbrmAb pic.twitter.com/C2qmGxDdFW — CBS 17 (@WNCN) September 26, 2026

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is providing regular updates on social media and is reporting progress on easing transportation woes between Hatteras Island and the mainland.

Good news! We are reopening N.C. 12 on Ocracoke. Thanks to Mother Nature and the hard work of our crews, we can now reopen this critical transportation lifeline. As a result, we are also able to resume a limited ferry schedule between Hatteras and Ocracoke.https://t.co/bWN6CxjLBj pic.twitter.com/GwvzRN4Bvh — NCDOT Ferry Division (@NCDOT_Ferry) September 27, 2026

As of this writing, there are no reports of home collapses, though it's clear even more of the shoreline has been eroded:

A powerful nor’easter has left its mark on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, with coastal flooding, damaged roads, and homes threatened by the relentless surf. pic.twitter.com/bvVdIvrJ7D — AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 26, 2026

Here's how other coastal states have fared since the start of the nor'easter:

The first nor’easter of the season is bearing down on the East Coast, flooding streets from Virginia to Massachusetts.



Powerful winds gusting up to 51 mph are driving waves up to 12 feet in Virginia Beach. pic.twitter.com/82snQXDNar — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 24, 2026

A powerful nor’easter slammed the Mid-Atlantic coast on Saturday, flooding communities along the Jersey Shore.



The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning for the area, noting that residents could see two to three feet of inundation above ground level in… pic.twitter.com/era5mYt1Vf — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 26, 2026

A nor’easter is bringing dangerous coastal flooding to parts of the East Coast. Meteorologist @MikeBettes is in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where high tide has flooded roadways and pushed water into coastal neighborhoods. Watch: pic.twitter.com/cXeGAjIg5o — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 27, 2026

Seacoast scenes as the storm picks up in NH.



Waves break over the seawall along Ocean Boulevard in Rye today. https://t.co/Dd7JIQGpt4 pic.twitter.com/TybwM9whuE — Dan Tuohy (@tuohy) September 26, 2026

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And in Massachusetts, this happened:

The nor’easter lashing Nantucket with wind and rain this weekend has uncovered the remains of a shipwreck along the island’s south shore.



The fragment is likely from the 19th century schooner Warren Sawyer, a wooden ship that wrecked near Miacomet Beach on December 22, 1884. pic.twitter.com/s7FNnXbhNr — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) September 26, 2026

So far, one death has been attributed to the storm:

The nor’easter caused at least one death. In Brooklyn’s East New York neighborhood on Saturday, a 56-year-old man was killed when a tree fell on him around 3:30 p.m., police said.

"Conditions will gradually improve across the Mid-Atlantic early Monday, but dampness will linger in New Hampshire and Maine until the predawn hours Tuesday," The Washington Post reported.

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