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Nor'easter Packs a Punch As It Pummels East Coast From the NC Outer Banks to New England

Sister Toldjah Follow @sistertoldjah
Sep 27, 2026 8:39 PM
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Nor'easter Packs a Punch As It Pummels East Coast From the NC Outer Banks to New England
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

A year ago, I wrote about how a combination of hurricanes and nor'easters had been absolutely hammering North Carolina's coastline, resulting in eight Outer Banks (OBX) homes falling into the sea in a week's time, with six of them falling within 24 hours of each other.

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After writing that piece, eight more in Buxton and Rodanthe would collapse, bringing the total number to 16 homes that the Atlantic claimed between late September and late October of 2025. At least five have been lost so far in 2026.

The nor'easter that is currently winding its way up the East Coast first stormed the North Carolina coast late last week, washing out parts of NC 12, the main artery that connects travelers from one place to another along the OBX. It's not the first time a section of that road will have to be rebuilt, and it won't be the last:

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is providing regular updates on social media and is reporting progress on easing transportation woes between Hatteras Island and the mainland.

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As of this writing, there are no reports of home collapses, though it's clear even more of the shoreline has been eroded:

Here's how other coastal states have fared since the start of the nor'easter:

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And in Massachusetts, this happened:

So far, one death has been attributed to the storm:

The nor’easter caused at least one death. In Brooklyn’s East New York neighborhood on Saturday, a 56-year-old man was killed when a tree fell on him around 3:30 p.m., police said.

"Conditions will gradually improve across the Mid-Atlantic early Monday, but dampness will linger in New Hampshire and Maine until the predawn hours Tuesday," The Washington Post reported.

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News Topics NORTH CAROLINA | NEW YORK | MASSACHUSETTS | HISTORY | VIRGINIA
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