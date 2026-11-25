On Tuesday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier called for stripping the medical license of a doctor accused of performing at least 149 illegal abortions. Florida's Heartbeat Protection Act took effect in 2024, generally prohibiting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, with limited exceptions. According to Uthmeier, North Miami Beach physician Dr. Sylvester Braithwaite allegedly performed abortions in violation of that law, possibly including late-term procedures.

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Uthmeier posted a video to X, declaring: "A medical license is not a license to break the law."

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is pushing to strip a North Miami Beach doctor of his medical license over at least 149 suspected illegal abortions, a number he says could rise to 180 as the investigation continues. Uthmeier said in a video posted by his office on X that preliminary reports from state health officials indicate Dr. Sylvester Braithwaite allegedly performed the procedures between June 2024 and September 2026. He said some may have been late-term abortions and called on the Florida Board of Medicine to revoke Braithwaite’s license.

In the video, Uthmeier further outlined the bounds of the Heartbeat Protection Act and his office's commitment to enforce this law.

Florida is a pro-life state. Our Heartbeat Protection Act protects unborn children once a fetal heartbeat is detected. It is not a suggestion, it is the law and physicians must follow it. According to initial reports from state health officials, Dr. Sylvester Braithwaithe of North Miami Beach, performed at least 149 illegal abortions between June 2024 and September 2026. Possibly including late-term abortions. Pending further investigation, that number could reach 180. Florida law provides limited exceptions for medical emergencies, and for victims of rape, incest, or human trafficking. These cases were none of those. Each of these cases violated Florida law. Each is a third-degree felony. My office is investigating this conduct and we will follow the facts wherever they lead. And we will prosecute doctors who ignore our laws.

WATCH:

I am calling on the Florida Board of Medicine to revoke Dr. Sylvester Braithwaite’s medical license. Initial reports from state health officials indicate he performed at least 149 illegal abortions in North Miami Beach between June 2024 and Sept 2026, including late term abortions. My office is investigating and will prosecute violations of law. — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) November 24, 2026

I am calling on the Florida Board of Medicine to revoke Dr. Sylvester Braithwaite’s medical license. Initial reports from state health officials indicate he performed at least 149 illegal abortions in North Miami Beach between June 2024 and Sept 2026, including late term abortions. My office is investigating and will prosecute violations of law.

Here's the irony: Dr. Braithwaite is a Black physician practicing in North Miami Beach, a community with substantial Black and Hispanic populations. And with abortion already taking a disproportionate toll on Black communities nationwide, there's a particularly troubling dimension to the allegations against him. We don't yet know the demographics of his patients, but that broader reality shouldn't be ignored.

Let that sink in.

🚨 FLORIDA IS NOT PLAYING AROUND. Florida AG James Uthmeier is calling on the state Board of Medicine to REVOKE the medical license of Dr. Sylvester Braithwaite.k The accusation: he allegedly performed at least 149 illegal abortions, including LATE-TERM abortions. Uthmeier says his office is investigating and will prosecute, and he's pushing to pull the doctor's license. Florida protects life, and AG Uthmeier is making sure that means something. Every one of those was a baby. Thank you, AG Uthmeier, for standing up for the unborn. 🙏 — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) November 24, 2026

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Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo backed Uthmeier's efforts, issuing an emergency order restricting Braithwaite's medical license to prohibit elective and nonemergency abortions.

The Florida Department of Health stands ready to assist @AGJamesUthmeier with his investigation. Florida is lucky to have him as our attorney general. — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) November 25, 2026

It's refreshing to see an attorney general who actually upholds state law and supports life. Knowing how Florida works, the investigation should be focused and swift and set a precedent for other states that wish to do the same. Sadly, there are too many Dr. Braithwaites out there who have no interest in upholding the Hippocratic Oath or taking a stand for life. Even with this deterrence, too many women will still be driven to seek out and use the deadly abortion pill, rather than choosing life for their unborn child.

What is most necessary is a return to a culture of life. No law can instill this; only God can.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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