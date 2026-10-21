Florida AG: Kissimmee Mayor Arrested for Theft, Fraud

Politics and corruption all too often seem to go hand in hand. This dates back to, well, forever, and there's no sign of that changing any time soon, sadly. The latest such episode comes to us from Kissimmee, Florida, where Mayor Jackie Espinosa has been arrested and is being charged with Grand Theft and Organized Scheme to Defraud.

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This morning, we arrested Kissimmee mayor Jackie Espinosa and are charging her with Grand Theft and Organized Scheme to Defraud. We will be holding a press conference at 2pm at our Orlando office with CFO Ingoglia and FDLE Commissioner Keefe to provide more information. — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) October 21, 2026

There is not yet a lot of information, save what some local news outlets are reporting.

According to media reports, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a residential street off Neptune Road, detained and handcuffed her. "This morning, we arrested Kissimmee mayor Jackie Espinosa and are charging her with Grand Theft and Organized Scheme to Defraud," he posted on X/Twitter at 9:05 a.m. He announced a press conference at 2 p.m. at the FDLE Orlando Office will be held with CFO Blaise Ingoglia and FDLE Commissioner Larry Keefe to provide more information. Ingoglia's released a statement Wednesday morning. "I am proud of the diligent work that my auditing team and Criminal Investigations Division did to identify the alleged misuse of taxpayer dollars and to ensure that Jackie Espinosa’s corruption did not go without recourse for the people of Kissimmee. I also applaud FDLE’s work to further investigate this case, and the AG and his team for bringing charges against Espinosa. Public service should never be self-service, and Jackie Espinosa will now have to answer for taking from the taxpayers. More to come at 2 p.m.”

This isn't the first time the mayor has been under scrutiny.

Espinosa has been the subject of a number of state investigations over the course of 2026, mostly tied to three downtown Kissimmee companies her family operates receiving $50,000 in federal COVID-19 pandemic recovery funds through the "Business Boost 2.0" program approved by city commissioners, including Espinosa, in 2025. The Florida Commission on Ethics is scheduled to meet on Friday at 8:30 a.m. in Tallahassee to approve a recommendation of action against Espinosa. The Commission, after determining in August that it found probable cause she violated state statute by conducting city business with her own companies, had suggested a civil fine of $2,000 and public censure and reprimand.

Her being arrested in public, extracted from her car and being fitted with a pair of handcuffs would seem to indicate that the matter at hand is more serious than would require a fine and public censure and reprimand. And, frankly, if Mayor Espinosa is found guilty — and we should note, like every American citizen, she is entitled to due process and a presumption of innocence — then this represents a serious breach of trust between her and the people of the city she was elected to govern, and should be dealt with accordingly.

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The positions of Kissimmee Mayor is a nonpartisan office, but Jackie Espinosa previously ran for a seat as an Osceola (FL) County Commissioner as a Democrat.

This is a developing story. We'll watch this, and bring you updates as events warrant.

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