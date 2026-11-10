Florida’s AG Just Tightened the Screws on the Democratic Socialists of America

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier (R) announced Tuesday that his office has subpoenaed the Democratic Socialists of America as it investigates whether the far-left group received money or support from the communist regimes in Cuba and China.

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"We are examining whether DSA accepted contributions or support from foreign sources of concern, including the regimes in Cuba and China, and whether its fundraising from Florida donors has been fully transparent and lawful," Uthmeier said in a video posted to X.

The probe zeroes in on recent DSA delegations to Cuba, "where national leaders and national political committee members met with Cuban government officials, as well as a delegation to China."

Investigators are also looking at "travel fund solicitations that sought tens of thousands of dollars" to bankroll those trips, including activity involving Florida chapters. The DSA's own International Committee says it sent 40 members, including elected leaders, to Cuba in October 2025.

The subpoena was issued under Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act and state fundraising laws, which give investigators the power to demand records and testimony.

“Floridians who give to organizations operating in our state have a right to know where that money comes from and how it is used,” Uthmeier said. “We will follow the facts, we will enforce the law, and we will not allow foreign adversaries to influence Florida through the back door of nonprofit fundraising.”

Today my office issued a subpoena to the Democratic Socialists of America. We’re examining foreign contributions—including from Cuba and China—tied to their delegations and travel fund solicitations. FL law requires transparency. We will hold those who break the law accountable. https://t.co/Xu8MUoDwZb — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) November 10, 2026

The Cuba trips at the heart of Florida's subpoena may sound familiar to RedState readers. In March, the DSA announced that 20 of its members were joining the Nuestra América Convoy to Havana, the same sanctions-defying trip that put Rep. Ilhan Omar's daughter, Isra Hirsi, in a State Department report on Cuban propaganda.

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The report, titled "Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism," names Hirsi and several other "influential progressives," including Hasan Piker, among those who traveled to the rogue nation in March.

The "Nuestra América Convoy" drew leftist activists and politicians from dozens of countries who transported goods to Havana in what the State Department described as "defiance of U.S. sanctions."

When asked whether her daughter had any support from the Cuban regime or groups tied to it, Omar said "Absolutely not" and dismissed the report as a "waste of ink."

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Florida's attorney general wants to know who's footing the bill for these trips.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar defends her daughter’s activism against U.S. sanctions imposed on Cuba. Omar says her daughter @israhirsi hasn’t received any support from the Cuban government and a @StateDept report suggesting otherwise is a ‘waste of ink’ https://t.co/eXgivYlCtu — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) July 31, 2026

The DSA had not responded publicly to the subpoena as of Tuesday afternoon, and to be clear, a subpoena is not a finding of wrongdoing. Nothing ties Hirsi to the DSA's travel fund, and Florida hasn't accused anyone of taking a dime from Havana or Beijing.

But when a group keeps passing the hat for trips to sit down with officials of a communist regime under U.S. sanctions, it's fair to ask who else is chipping in. Uthmeier is smart to demand some answers.

Better luck explaining that one, comrades.

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