Democrat Katy Padilla Stout Wins TX-23 by a Sizeable Margin, Brandon Herrera Graciously Concedes

Decision Desk HQ has projected that Democrat child welfare attorney and former educator Katy Padilla Stout has defeated businessman and 2A advocate Brandon Herrera to win the TX-23 congressional race. Padilla Stout won 52 to 44, with 95 percent of precincts reporting. The longtime Republican district is now in Democrat hands.

Advertisement

We did it, TX-23! We flipped a district Trump won by 15 points, the first Latina to represent this district. And made history! From San Antonio to El Paso, this victory belongs to YOU. I’ll fight for every family, regardless of party. Thank you for this great honor! https://t.co/8wtu4boSBH — Katy Padilla Stout (@katy4congress) November 4, 2026

The border area of TX-23 gained national attention, not only due to Biden's Border crisis, but because its representative, Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales (TX-23), became embroiled in a sex scandal with Regina Santos-Aviles, a married staffer. Santos-Aviles tragically set herself on fire and died, and Herrera was one of the voices who called for Gonzales to suspend his reelection bid and also resign from the House of Representatives. Gonzales' failures to represent his district were part of the reason Herrera chose to run: to return representation to the area and integrity back to the seat.

Herrera's platform included keeping the nation and the Southern border secure. Support local infrastructure, small businesses, and our veterans. Herrera succeeded in getting Gonzales to do the right thing, then ran a solid campaign detailing his planned policies should he gain the seat.

Padilla Stout came with the usual set of Democrat talking points: affordability, ending the Iran war, and Medicare-for-All. The TX-23 candidate debate in October exposed Padilla Stout's lack of substance. The majority of Padilla Stout's attacks on Herrera were not based on policy, but on his satirical takes on his YouTube channel for firearms enthusiasts. Attacks which Herrera ably debunked, then pivoted back to policy priorities for TX-23, priorities on which Padilla Stout was woefully uninformed.

Padilla Stout also courted her own bit of controversy when it was exposed that she spent over $4,000 of campaign money on tacos, donuts, and alcohol. As many polls showed, the race was initially a toss-up. However, Election Day arrived, and Texans in the region chose to ride on the blue promises and anti-incumbent sentiment in order to give Padilla Stout and the Democrats a victory.

Brandon Herrera graciously conceded the race.

I’ve called Katy Stout to officially concede. For the sake of the often forgotten West Texas farmers, ranchers, and other constituents, I hope she is able to be a competent representative. As for me, I get to return to the best day job on the planet. Your support has meant more than you know ❤️ — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) November 4, 2026

Advertisement

I’ve called Katy Stout to officially concede. For the sake of the often forgotten West Texas farmers, ranchers, and other constituents, I hope she is able to be a competent representative. As for me, I get to return to the best day job on the planet. Your support has meant more than you know ❤️

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.