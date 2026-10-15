Dem. Katy Padilla Stout Brought Tacos to a Gunfight, While Brandon Herrera Was Locked in for Debate

The U.S. House of Representatives race for TX-23 between Republican nominee, businessman, and 2A advocate Brandon Herrera and Democrat educator Katy Padilla Stout is another national contest exhibiting great interest and debate; despite the fact that the Texas U.S. Senate race is sucking up much of the oxygen — and the money.

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On Tuesday, the TX-23 candidates squared off with each other in their first debate. Suffice to say, Herrera was locked, loaded, and accurately hit his targets. Padilla Stout, on the other hand, decided to bring tacos to what should have been a gunfight.

The Democrat ended up stuffed, in more ways than one.

Republican Brandon Herrera and Democrat Katy Padilla Stout went head-to-head Tuesday night in a contentious debate for the Texas 23rd Congressional District, clashing over the Uvalde school shooting, border security, rural health care and whether Herrera's controversial online behavior makes him unfit for public office. The debate, hosted by Sinclair-owned WOAI-TV and KABB-TV, gave voters an opportunity to compare the two candidates competing for a congressional seat that stretches from western San Antonio across Southwest Texas toward El Paso. The district has attracted national political attention as Democrats see a potential opportunity to flip a Republican-held seat left vacant following the scandal prompted resignation of former Congressman Tony Gonzales. The combative tone was established almost immediately.

Herrera's opening statement was strong. As a fifth-generation Texan, he expressed his love for the state. "I love it to death, and I want to see it defended, including its values," he said. Herrera went on to clearly delineate his policy and viewpoints and how they were at odds with Padilla Stout's.

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Here's Republican @TheAKGuy's opening remarks, setting himself apart in his debate against Katy Padilla Stout for Texas 23. https://t.co/bW35vuzmRe — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 14, 2026

Padilla Stout opened with her left-wing talking points, but when confronted by Herrera, they fell apart like a vegetarian burrito. Whoever on her staff thought it would be a good idea to challenge a 2A advocate and gun aficionado on school shootings should be fired, but challenge is exactly what Padilla Stout did. Padilla Stout made the spurious claim that Herrera "didn't do his research," and accused him of mocking the victims of the Uvalde shooting. Herrera countered her with stone-cold facts on how good guys with guns saved lives. Herrera then called out Padilla Stout on her outright aspersions of his character.

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Embarrassing moment for Stout. She falsely claims having armed guards at schools don't make a difference. Herrera (@TheAKguy) points out there have been many documented instances where armed individuals have stopped mass shootings. He also calls out her "slander" about him going to an elementary school and shooting child-shaped targets. — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 14, 2026

Embarrassing moment for Stout. She falsely claims having armed guards at schools don't make a difference. Herrera (@TheAKguy) points out there have been many documented instances where armed individuals have stopped mass shootings. He also calls out her "slander" about him going to an elementary school and shooting child-shaped targets.

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Another huge misstep: When your opponent can put up a video in under three minutes, don't throw in his face that he can't name the data center developers who are funding your campaign. Herrera dropped this clip after the debate, further outing Padilla Stout as lacking in intellectual heft.

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I can’t name them? Alrighty then. Either she’s lying to the voters on live television, or she’s laughably incompetent. Either is disqualifying. https://t.co/WTJ3jFoMBk — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) October 14, 2026

Padilla Stout also spent her time wagging her finger at Herrera over his YouTube mockery, but only managed to bumble into making herself look foolish — not that this was hard to do.

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Brandon Herrera caught Katy Stout in a humorous misspeak during their debate "After he made millions of dollars after making jokes online, making fun of n*zis, and making fun of veteran su*cide" "And here I thought making fun of n*zis was a good thing" - Herrera "I apologize, I did misspeak. He chooses to goose step on YouTube for clicks and bait and money so that he can promote that type of ideology. He chooses to shame women, call children s-explicit comments" — yeet (@Awk20000) October 14, 2026

Brandon Herrera caught Katy Stout in a humorous misspeak during their debate "After he made millions of dollars after making jokes online, making fun of n*zis, and making fun of veteran su*cide" "And here I thought making fun of n*zis was a good thing" - Herrera "I apologize, I did misspeak. He chooses to goose step on YouTube for clicks and bait and money so that he can promote that type of ideology. He chooses to shame women, call children s-explicit comments"

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But here is Padilla Stout's most embarrassing self-own of the night. In the discussion on rural healthcare, Herrera delivered cogent reasons why this is important for the region, what he could do as a Congressman, and how, as a Republican, he could maintain the important spot on the appropriations committee which funds rural healthcare.

What did Padilla Stout talk about? Her father and uncle who were battling chronic disease and cancer. If the focus is supposed to be on what you can do for the people of Texas, making it all about you is not a good look.

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Wow. When answering an audience question about rural hospitals and healthcare, Herrera gives detailed answer about helping veterans get to the VA and supporting the infrastructure via appropriations. Stout just rambles. https://t.co/ZQnkIiLMbz — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 14, 2026

In August, my RedState colleague Kyle Becker reported on Padilla Stout's FEC records. They showed that over the first quarter of her campaign, she spent about $4,300 on tacos, cookies, and liquor.

• March 30, 2026: $675 — “Cookies for event” / “Personalized cookies for victory tour” (Nini’s Cookies) • April 21, 2026: $1,089.08 + $200.14 — Total Wine (San Antonio) • April 27–28, 2026: $2,027.52 + $346.40 — Las Guitarras Cocina Mexicana

So, because Padilla Stout is lacking in either substantive policies or a solid platform, it makes her own substantive physical presence an easy target. To Herrera's credit, he never went there. But others? Well, the Han Solo and Fat Bastard memes create themselves.

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Hey @katy4congress we demand the release of Han Solo immediately!!! https://t.co/7rumlxRgj7 — charlie coks (@CharlieCoks) October 14, 2026

Night y’all https://t.co/4BgeTh8LoE — Gunslinger 🇺🇸 (@9mmgunslinger) October 14, 2026

On the issue of border security and whether a border wall should be built in the Big Bend region, Herrera brought obvious experience and showed his ability to find solutions and build relationships in order to move policy forward. Padilla Stout, on the other hand, perpetually pointed out what a terrible person Herrera is because he said mean things and made sarcastic YouTube videos.

sooo @katy4congress i at least know one of brandon's stances when it comes to running for office... at no point did you provide any rebuttal or one of yours. everything you did was just attack him. like seriously what are the stances you're running on? literally no one knows. — rocketgoblin (@rocketgoblin1) October 14, 2026

This longer video (9 minutes) contrasts the difference between the two candidates' knowledge and approach.

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🚨BRAND NEW VIDEO: Brandon Herrera SHUTS UP Lying Democrat Challenger With Facts During Debate https://t.co/yMsVUSCqv4 — Slingshot News (@NewsSlingshot) October 14, 2026

In this debate, Herrera was the clear winner. Padilla Stout did herself no favors when she assumed that talking points, finger-pointing, and vibes would get her through a debate, let alone a national campaign. Unlike the Texas U.S. Senate race, the TX-23 House seat may be a walk for the Republicans. The only thing Katy Padilla Stout may be flipping is burgers.

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Ensuring that happens is all the more reason to get out and vote. Texas early voting starts on October 19.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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