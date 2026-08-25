Tacos, Cookies, Liquor: 'Stout' Dem Nominee's Campaign Blows Up Amid Eye-Popping Food Bill Reveal

If your name is Stout and you’re running for Congress, it would be best to avoid making headlines like this one.

Because social media is having a picnic with it.

The congressional campaign of Katy Padilla Stout, the Democrat nominee for Texas' 23rd Congressional District, is blowing up after her Federal Election Commission statement revealed an “eye-popping” bill for cookies, tacos, and liquor.

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The heavy spending spree was detailed on X:

This is kind of crazy what is going on in Texas 🤓🤣Democrat Katie Padilla Stout for Texas – 23 was found by the FCC, to be using her campaign donations on cookies, donuts, and

alcohol, amounting to

$4,338.14 🍩🍪🥃 pic.twitter.com/ZWPzWXsYbX — MaggieWise ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@maggiewise111) August 25, 2026

FEC records show the campaign spent about $4,300 on tacos, cookies, and liquor over the past four months.

• March 30, 2026: $675 — “Cookies for event” / “Personalized cookies for victory tour” (Nini’s Cookies)

• April 21, 2026: $1,089.08 + $200.14 — Total Wine (San Antonio)

• April 27–28, 2026: $2,027.52 + $346.40 — Las Guitarras Cocina Mexicana

Now, we’ll keep it nice and simply point out that running for Congress is a pretty "sweet" gig: Tacos, cookies, and liquor sounds like a damn fine plan for a Friday night if you’re at home Netflixing “Sweet Magnolias” with your cat.

But accepting campaign funds to run for Congress is sounding more like a personal finance solution than acting like a humble servant for your fellow citizens.

After all, how many politicians make it to Congress now and become filthy rich? Nearly all of them?

READ MORE: Democrats Flipping Texas? Silver’s Model Now Says Maybe.

Roughly 73 of 100 senators have a median net worth over $1 million. The average senator sits at around $4 million to 5 million. Congressmembers are not much more representative of the public. Around half or perhaps even higher are millionaires. That's a lot of lettuce.

But it gets really grotesque when you consider how poorly Congress is doing.

Congressional approval is in the toilet — pretty much where it’s been for most of the last 15 or more years. The popularity is around 10 percent — right up there with syphilis and gas station sushi.

So why are these absolute screwups falling upwards into the highest ranks of power while not actually solving any of the country’s problems?

Look no further than the culture for that. Because if people running for Congress cannot even spend their campaign funds responsibly (ahem, Kamala Harris), how can they be expected to spend our public finances responsibly?

So, this all begins with cookies and tacos and liquor and ends in Learing Centers and Medicaid fraud and H1B visa holders everywhere.

Now, this isn't just picking on an easy target. Many candidates run gluttonous campaigns. And it shows how politicians get an insatiable appetite for spending.

But when the sugar high wears off from spending trillions of dollars we don't have on fraud, waste, and corruption, the American people are left with a hollowed-out shell of a country.

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And no amount of seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, and grated cheese will be able to fill it up. That reminds me, it's Taco Tuesday. So, let's wrap this up.

What the U.S. government needs more than anything else is to go on a diet. No more cookies for food stamp recipients. No more tacos for illegal aliens. No more liquor for Democrat Rep. Nancy Pelosi (CA-11).

So, the last thing Americans need is to give the big sombrero to Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) this upcoming election.

If that happens, you might find me running for Congress, where you can find me binge-eating tacos and crying in my Corona.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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