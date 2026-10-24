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More Details on How Melania's Russo-Ukrainian Ceasefire Happened (Updated)

Becca Lower Follow @BeccaJLower
Oct 24, 2026 3:50 PM
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More Details on How Melania's Russo-Ukrainian Ceasefire Happened (Updated)
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

UPDATE: On Saturday afternoon, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made new remarks about the ceasefire.

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original story

I have to admit I did a double take when a slew of headlines on Friday started popping up, saying that First Lady Melania Trump had brokered a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. 

Well, there were more details, of course, including that it was in one southern Ukrainian city, Oleshky, and it happened so that humanitarian aid could enter and civilians could evacuate safely, as my colleague Teri Christoph wrote.

Now, more details are filtering out on the ceasefire, including when it's set to officially start:

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - US first lady Melania Trump ‌has secured a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky, which will begin next Thursday, the White House said on Friday.

The chief of staff of Russian forces, Valery Gerasimov, said on the Defence Ministry's Telegram channel that Russian troops would halt fire from 4 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) on Tuesday to allow for the humanitarian operation to start.

And we got more insight into who else was part of the joint accord happening: Pope Leo:

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Ukraine's top negotiator, David Arakhamia, said on Telegram that the humanitarian operation would start once a ceasefire was in place.

He said the accord, the result of a long process involving Melania Trump and Pope Leo, would set up a humanitarian corridor for residents to leave and allow assistance into the town.

The Kremlin also weighed in on the agreement, which of course had a little help from President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. They said Putin even coordinated with the pontiff.

In Moscow, the Kremlin welcomed the agreement. It praised Melania Trump's role in securing the agreement and said President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had discussed details.

The Kremlin said earlier this week that work was under way to ease the humanitarian situation in Oleshky after Putin told the pope he was ready to cooperate on the issue.

Pres. Trump commented on the deal to a media gaggle on Friday:

"What she wants to do is save children, and that's her focus," the president said, adding, "Both sides are cooperating with her, doing a very good job." 

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It was "her initiative," he continued, "they contacted both sides...[and they] wanted to do it."

RedState has written previously on the First Lady's work reuniting children caught up in the Russo-Ukrainian war with their families, most recently in July with the return of five more children. As we wrote:

It started with a letter. Melania Trump wrote personally to Vladimir Putin last August. President Donald Trump carried it himself and hand-delivered it during their August 15, 2025, summit in Anchorage, Alaska. The President of the United States acted as a courier for his wife's humanitarian mission. That's how seriously this administration took it.

And as my colleague Jennifer O'Connell wrote recently, Melania's dedication to being an active participant in the White House does not stop there. She just announced a new initiative to help women, the White House Women’s Health Task Force.

Senior Advisor to First Lady Melania Trump. Marc Beckman. appeared on Fox News' "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Saturday to talk about the ceasefire.

"We have to look as Americans at our First Lady with immense pride," he said. She is completely revamping the role of first lady, from building policy awareness to action-oriented. She's saving lives...Our First Lady had put together the first ceasefire that will save a city - as you mentioned, elderly people. It's the first time towards real, everlasting peace within this war-torn region."

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On Friday evening, Beckman gave OANN what appears to be exclusive details on the next step, which he said the Russians initiated:

You might be the first ones to know this. The Russian military just said that, almost in like a series of shockwaves, they're expanding the geography now throughout...a little bit more in the Kherson region, which is where Oleshky sits, but beyond Oleshky.

He added that the military has agreed to increase the ceasefire time period by two days, calling it "incredible."

Melania has a fan in Secretary of State Marco Rubio for what he called an "important achievement." He wrote:

Congratulations to First Lady Melania Trump on this important achievement!

Her efforts to secure a ceasefire and facilitate humanitarian aid demonstrate the power of diplomacy and leadership. 

This is a meaningful step toward peace bringing hope to civilians, and creating an opportunity for progress. 

Under President Trump’s leadership, we remain committed to advancing peace, stability, and security.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics MELANIA TRUMP | RUSSIA | UKRAINE | WHITE HOUSE
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