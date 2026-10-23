Melania Trump Just Pulled Off Something Remarkable in Russia-Ukraine War

It looks like First Lady Melania Trump knows a thing or two about "the art of the deal," judging by the news that's breaking Friday morning: she has secured a temporary ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Oleshky.

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According to the White House, the ceasefire – which is localized only to the war-torn Oleshky area – is set to begin on October 29 and will temporarily bring to a halt all military operations in order to allow humanitarian aid to get into the city.

And this isn't just the case of the First Lady putting her signature on a ceremonial document, the White House confirms. She apparently initiated the discussions with Russia and Ukraine and, along with one of her representatives, worked directly with leaders from both countries to hammer out the terms of the agreement.

The White House described her role as the "Exclusive Intermediary."

https://t.co/7SCCBYIYZR https://t.co/E2pZCGriHe — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 23, 2026

Oleshky, which sits just across the Dnipro River from Ukrainian-held Kherson, is facing a humanitarian crisis. The city had about 24,000 residents before the start of the war, but the fewer than 2,000 who still remain are trapped by mined roads and lack adequate supplies of food, medicine, clean water, and electricity.

"The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster," Melania said Friday.

She added that it had become "abundantly clear" that her intervention was necessary to get humanitarian assistance into the city and provide a way out for elderly residents.

President Trump weighed in on his wife's diplomatic achievement on Friday, saying including his wife in future Russia-Ukraine peace talks involving the United States was "not the worst idea I’ve ever heard."

Trump floats a potential role for First Lady Melania Trump in future peace talks following her initiative involving children in the Russia-Ukraine war. “That’s not the worst idea I’ve ever heard,” Trump said when asked if the first lady could take part in trilateral peace talks. “What she wants to do is save children, and that’s her focus,” Trump added, saying Melania’s team contacted both sides, which “wanted to cooperate with her,” and that “both sides wanted to do it.” — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 23, 2026

The First Lady said she became aware of the dire circumstances during meetings at her Fostering the Future Together event in New York City during the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

“My representative and I immediately leveraged the communication channel we established with Russia and Ukraine through the previous six reunifications of 34 children. Both nations promptly assigned teams to coordinate the complex mechanics involved, including demining. All parties have worked around the clock since that moment,” she explained.

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