Move Over, Scott Bessent: Elizabeth Warren Has a New Online Nemesis Whose Owns Are Chef's Kiss

You gotta love a good ratio, especially when it involves taking down Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) a peg or two.

Sen. "Fauxahontas" as I like to refer to her, was doing her usual: plotting to destroy yet another American business. Warren posted to X against the merger of McCormick Schilling and Unilever. Remember what happened the last time Warren worked to tank a merger? Bye, bye, Spirit Airlines.

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In this case, Warren couched her concern in terms of how the merger "could" increase grocery prices. Other than her "Pow Wow Chow," from that Indian cookbook she wrote stole decades ago, when was the last time Warren saw a kitchen, let alone a grocery store?

But, as is Warren's MO, she persisted.

Hellmann's mayo McCormick spices Cholula hot sauce Frank's RedHot What do these products have in common? One company could soon control them all. I have concerns that McCormick and Unilever's $45 billion merger could increase YOUR grocery prices. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 13, 2026

Until an X account that is part parody/part conservative commentary - with the last name of McCormick - decided to chime in on the senator's post.

@SenWarren My grandfather built McCormick Spices from nothing after your ancestors tomahawked his wife and kids. I'll be damned if you take another scalp from my family fortune! — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) October 13, 2026

Epic. I haven't laughed this hard since Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent sent Warren a letter highlighting her total stupidity about how money works, and then wished her a Happy Indigenous People's Day!

Consider that reply my land acknowledgment. https://t.co/07e20Dy63A — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) October 15, 2026

While Warren didn't respond, others did, some with a screenshot of this awesome takedown.

@SenWarren That ratio tho. 😂😂 https://t.co/4T0QP4wONi — Mal (@AmIRight434343) October 16, 2026

Some who didn't bother to read McCormick's actual bio (saying it's parody), let alone the room.

Note to boycott McCormick for its weird racist beliefs — 🌹🏳️‍⚧️🫪 (@BaileePolitics) October 15, 2026

In case you hadn't figured it out, this brain trust is DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) and is running for the Mt. Pleasant City Commission. Vote accordingly...

McCormick had the best ratio for "shim/sher" too.

Would this make you feel better? https://t.co/tUzirf8oD3 — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) October 17, 2026

In case you don't know who Frank McCormick is, you should. In 2021, McCormick left his job as a history teacher in the Waukegan, IL, area school district, when he highlighted concerns about political ideology and activism in the classroom instruction; his efforts to expose DEI/Woke policies were, shall we say, less than enthusiastically welcomed. McCormick took to Substack, and his platform, "Chalkboard Heresy," is focused on continuing that exposure of the politicization of K-12 and higher education, and solutions on how parents and communities can stand against it and combat its spread.

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McCormick told a local ABC channel in 2022:

"I wanted really to show the country that like, they weren't crazy, because I think people were being gaslighted into believing like, 'Hey, this isn't really happening. There's no CRT in schools. There's no agenda. There's no politics. This is just a right-wing conspiracy,'" McCormick told TND regarding his decision to begin publicly exposing his school system. "And I felt like if I could prove it, if I could get out some evidence, like, 'Yeah, here it is happening.' And use my authority as a teacher, somebody who taught for 12 years to say like, 'Yes, this is real. You're not crazy.' Because every other teacher was saying, 'No, no, it's not happening. And this is just, you know, right wing talking points.'"

We are thankful McCormick is still in the fight, and on the right side of history. When not exposing educational indoctrination and taking down self-important politicians, McCormick employs his acid wit against the ridiculous alt-right and the bloated "conservative influencer" base.

But this week, it was all about Sen. Fauxahontas, and it was delicious. Even though he is not a direct descendant of McCormick (that we know for sure), Frank McCormick did the name and the brand a solid by helping to bring an uptick to the corporation's stock (according to him).

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Ratio Elizabeth Warren. Restore investor confidence. This was right around when my reply exploded from a few thousand views to over 7 million. McCormick Spices stands undefeated! https://t.co/ViTA5QYWWZ — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) October 16, 2026

Long live capitalism and further exposing the Woke and the frauds: especially Elizabeth Warren and her cohorts. McCormick definitely won the internet this week, as he acknowledges. He even left us with a special spice blend, just in time for Thanksgiving.

That was a fun week. Be sure to buy our new line. Have a great weekend, everyone! https://t.co/LHEyVkvRkB — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) October 17, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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