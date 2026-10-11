Watch: Bessent Has More Fun With Elizabeth Warren, Delivers a Brutal Schooling on Economy

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is a beast at his job. We see that as he meticulously works to take down the Iranian regime, using finance the kind we may not have seen since they took down Al Capone on taxes. It's slowly squeezing the life out of the regime.

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Bessent is also quite talented at dealing with Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). We reported on Saturday on a letter he wrote to her in response to one of her many letters to his office. It was an instant classic, particularly with the note he included at the end.

Bessent went on Fox and Friends on Sunday morning and had a little more fun with Warren. The Fox hosts loved it and were laughing their heads off at how bad Warren is.

Bessent on Elizabeth Warren: "I wish her Happy Indigenous People's Day"



(listen to Charlie Hurt giggling like a little girl) pic.twitter.com/gbZDtRr51k — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2026

Bessent pointed out that many of Warren's letters were "economically illiterate" and that a few letters ago she confused a "currency swap with a currency intervention." That was funny, although also pretty sad, given her position, as we reported. Bessent observed she's the ranking member on the Senate Banking Committee and also serves on the Senate Finance Committee.

Bessent noted that in his letter he included a "Happy Indigenous Peoples' Day" handwritten note because of her prior claims. He said what was really shocking was that "not a single legacy media outlet has called her out" for that lack of knowledge.

"No one has said, like, what is going on in the senior senator from Massachusetts' office, like what they do all day. Do they sit around all day drinking herbal tea and think about raising taxes?" he speculated.

Bessent said he always likes to include a handwritten note, and since it was close to Columbus Day, he thought it was appropriate. In another little jab at Warren, he noted that while he has high cheekbones like others, that doesn't make him an indigenous person.

Bessent also dropped another Econ 101 lesson for Warren on X about some of the good things the Trump administration has been doing.

Another day, another Econ 101 lesson for Professor Warren. Her “Trumpflation” tracker conveniently ignores the Bidenflation tidal wave that crushed American families, cherry-picks wage growth by refusing to acknowledge positive real wage gains since President Trump came into office, and swaps official medical-care CPI data for premium projections when it suits her narrative. The Harvard Square inflationista is offering a statistical sleight of hand, not a serious assessment of today’s U.S. economy. Here is the full picture, including an apples-to-apples comparison of President Trump’s real economic results measured against the failed policies Senator Warren championed under Biden. — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) October 10, 2026

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Another day, another Econ 101 lesson for Professor Warren.



Her “Trumpflation” tracker conveniently ignores the Bidenflation tidal wave that crushed American families, cherry-picks wage growth by refusing to acknowledge positive real wage gains since President Trump came into office, and swaps official medical-care CPI data for premium projections when it suits her narrative.



The Harvard Square inflationista is offering a statistical sleight of hand, not a serious assessment of today’s U.S. economy.



Here is the full picture, including an apples-to-apples comparison of President Trump’s real economic results measured against the failed policies Senator Warren championed under Biden.

Now that's both a great way of pointing out the good the Trump team is doing, while at the same time delivering a brutal schooling to Warren.

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