Bessent Goes Beast Mode on Elizabeth Warren in Letter That's Pure Gold — Especially the Note at End

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has been inundating the Treasury Department with letters.

The senator has sent more than 100 of them to the department requesting information in the past 21 months. There's "oversight," and then there's harassment. We reported on Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's great response to one of her missives in August.

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On Friday, he let loose with another reply that's an instant classic, saying it was hard to take her "concerns as sincere," especially after what she did under Joe Biden.

https://t.co/Qe7469iIbq — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) October 10, 2026

I have received your October 7 letter, which adds to the mounting body of evidence of your complete paucity of knowledge about financial markets. Rather than take my suggestion of studying introductory economics, you have continued your letter-writing crusade and participation in tabloid fodder about the Treasury Department. Unfortunately, it is difficult to treat your concerns as sincere. As the federal funds rate climbed from near zero to its highest level in 22 years, with inflation hitting a 40-year high, you were a cheerleader for the Biden Administration's reckless spending. You blamed the economic consequences on the Federal Reserve, rather than your own irresponsible fiscal policies. Your view of the economy depends on who occupies the White House, but your woeful understanding of the issues is consistent.

Bessent then pointed out things the Trump administration was doing for the American people.

While you voted for a $5 trillion tax hike on everyday Americans, the Working Families Tax Cuts continue to deliver for families and workers across the country. The average refund this filing season was over $3,400, an increase of 11 percent over the previous year. More than 30 million workers claimed NO Tax on Overtime, more than 7 million claimed No Tax on Tips, and more than 37 million seniors claimed their enhanced deduction. More than 34 million families claimed the permanently enhanced Child Tax Credit, and millions of families are utilizing Trump Accounts to unlock a new savings vehicle for children. All of which you voted against.

Bessent chastised her for attacking the employees of the Treasury Department. However, he reiterated his offer to help her cure her ignorance:

Finally, my Offer of a Foreign Exchange for Dummies tutorial still stands, and if you receive a passing grade on the Yale metric, not the Harvard curve, I would be happy to also include a Fixed Income for Dummies.

Warren used to teach at Harvard Law, and Bessent taught economic history at Yale.

But Bessent wasn't quite done yet, and you have to love how he ended the letter. He had a little handwritten note for Warren:

"Happy Indigenous Peoples' Day in advance to you and your family."

☠️ The handwritten "Happy Indigenous Peoples Day in advance" part at the end is cherry on top 🍒 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) October 10, 2026

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