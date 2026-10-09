Trump Strikes Russian Diesel Deal to Tackle Soaring Fuel Prices

President Donald Trump announced Friday that Russia has agreed to supply additional diesel fuel to American and global markets, while the Treasury Department moved to temporarily authorize the transactions needed to get that fuel flowing.

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The goal: Ease a supply squeeze that has pushed diesel prices sharply higher — and driven up costs for the people who grow and transport much of what Americans buy.

Treasury announced that, at Trump’s direction, its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is immediately issuing a temporary general license allowing Russian diesel to reach the global market.

Today, at President Trump’s direction, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is immediately issuing a temporary general license to allow the supply of Russian diesel to the global market. — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) October 9, 2026

OFAC administers U.S. economic sanctions. A general license authorizes specified transactions that sanctions would otherwise prohibit, subject to the license’s conditions. The announcement describes temporary permission for diesel supply; its precise reach and duration will depend on the license’s terms.

Trump shared the announcement via his Truth Social account:

https://t.co/dJ2TPZARsn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 9, 2026

The post reads:

I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter. Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel. Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST! Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority. This is a very big and important announcement. Additionally, it must be understood, that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Reuters reported Friday that U.S. diesel prices were averaging approximately $6.28 per gallon amid supply disruptions associated with the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine. The administration has already sought additional supplies through emergency reserve releases and expanded access to red-dyed diesel.

In his post, Trump predicted the additional Russian supply would bring prices down quickly.

This is a developing story.

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