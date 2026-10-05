Seeing Red: Trump Signs Executive Order on Dyed Fuel in Bid to Bring Down Diesel Prices

Fuel prices have risen since the onset of the U.S.-Iran conflict, and the price of diesel has shot up sharply in recent weeks.

President Donald Trump says it isn’t just shipping issues in the Strait of Hormuz that’s causing it; the rise is also exacerbated by Ukraine’s attacks on Russian refineries (something that the president has asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to stop) as their war continues to drag on.

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On Monday evening, Trump announced an executive order intended to ease the pain at the pump for truckers and other diesel users by expanding access to so-called red-dyed diesel fuel, which is normally only allowed to be used by the construction and agriculture industries and the like because it is not subject to the federal highway tax.

Trump says for the time being, you can buy some too:

JUST NOW: President Donald J. Trump signs an Executive Order to temporarily allow off-road “dyed” diesel for highway use, lowering costs for Americans. This action will put money directly BACK in the pockets of American farmers, truckers, & workers. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/b6bNAsHLQU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 6, 2026

In a reply to their social media post, the White House noted that the leftist anti-fuel crowd has also artificially driven up the price of energy in general, not just diesel:

As restricted global diesel supply, driven by the Russia-Ukraine war and a lack of refining capacity around the world, including Democrat-led States that chose to shut down their refineries in the name of “Green Energy” policies, has led to rising prices, further action is necessary to provide Americans with relief.

As we reported, Trump has announced an agreement Friday with European countries for them to release “a massive amount” — potentially 100 million barrels — of their diesel reserves in a bid to knock world prices back.

According to a statement on the official White House website Monday, users of the red-dyed diesel won’t have to pay the federal diesel tax through the end of the year — and no interest, no penalties.

With elevated diesel prices and tightened global supply driven by the Russia-Ukraine war and a lack of refining capacity around the world, this is President Trump’s affordability agenda in action. The federal diesel tax is 24.4 cents per gallon, or about $60 on a 250-gallon fill. Where states match this federal action, savings will top $100 per fill — a real difference for the hardworking Americans who haul the freight and grow the food.

Trump talked about the move at a campaign rally in Nebraska Monday evening, something noted by White House Chief of Staff and former Jack Smith spying victim Susie Wiles:

President Trump signed an Executive Order right here in Nebraska to lower diesel costs for American farmers, truckers, and workers. By expanding access to red-dyed diesel and providing federal tax relief, President Trump is once again taking decisive action to put money back in the pockets of hardworking Americans. Promises made. Promises kept. — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles47) October 6, 2026

President Trump signed an Executive Order right here in Nebraska to lower diesel costs for American farmers, truckers, and workers. By expanding access to red-dyed diesel and providing federal tax relief, President Trump is once again taking decisive action to put money back in the pockets of hardworking Americans. Promises made. Promises kept.

Republican Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry also weighed in:

Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump! I declared a State of Emergency so our farmers could use the dyed diesel fuel they already had on hand—and now, thanks to YOU, that relief is going nationwide! This is a HUGE WIN for America’s farmers, truckers, and hardworking families. Lower costs and real relief for the people who keep this country moving. — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) October 6, 2026

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This is a HUGE WIN for America’s farmers, truckers, and hardworking families. Lower costs and real relief for the people who keep this country moving.

And now the answer to that burning question: Why is it called red-dyed fuel?

Because they put Solvent Red 164 dye in it so inspectors can tell it apart from taxed highway diesel. It is the same fuel; it’s just got a nice little color to it.

Now you know. And now you can buy red-dyed diesel, should you desire to.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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