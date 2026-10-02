Watch: JD Vance Levels Hecklers in Florida, One Faces an Unhappy Removal

Vice President JD Vance was in Lakeland, Florida, to campaign for Republican candidates, including Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL), who is running for reelection, and Republican Rep. Byron Donalds (FL-19), who is running for governor.

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Among the things he reminded people of were how high inflation had reached under Joe Biden and how now it's at 3 percent, the growth in private sector jobs, and the lower violent crime rate. He also praised Ashley Moody and Byron Donalds for helping pass Working Families Tax Cuts, which helped with things like cutting taxes on tips and overtime. Meanwhile, the Democrats voted against it.

Vance also warned about the extremism of the Democrats.

During his remarks, you can hear what sounds like a woman start to heckle him. But then the audience shuts her down cold with a loud, "USA! USA!" chant.

For a second time, Vance gets heckled in Florida



“Now what what that woman is yelling is that she wants left wing bureaucrats in control of your schools” pic.twitter.com/cNPKPvT8T8 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 1, 2026

Vance replied, “Now what that woman is yelling is that she wants left-wing bureaucrats in control of your schools, but Byron thinks you should be in charge of your kids' schools."

Apparently that heckler wasn't the only one. Here was another one, whom Vance termed a "clown."

Vance getting heckled in Florida



Vance: We got a clown over here. That guy is Democrat plant. Well, we kicked him out, just like we're going to kick out the rest of the Democrats pic.twitter.com/liMsyZV3LU — Acyn (@Acyn) October 1, 2026

Vance called him a "Democrat plant." Then he said they kicked him out, "just like we're going to kick out the rest of the Democrats."

Here, you can see a heckler being removed while you hear Vance in the background. It doesn't end well, with the heckler being taken to the ground after his removal.

BASED Florida cop drops Democrat heckler to the ground at @JDVance rally before arresting him 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YiRxuyMeXY — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) October 1, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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