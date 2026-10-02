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Watch: JD Vance Levels Hecklers in Florida, One Faces an Unhappy Removal

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 02, 2026 9:45 AM
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Watch: JD Vance Levels Hecklers in Florida, One Faces an Unhappy Removal
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool

Vice President JD Vance was in Lakeland, Florida, to campaign for Republican candidates, including Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL), who is running for reelection, and Republican Rep. Byron Donalds (FL-19), who is running for governor. 

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Among the things he reminded people of were how high inflation had reached under Joe Biden and how now it's at 3 percent, the growth in private sector jobs, and the lower violent crime rate. He also praised Ashley Moody and Byron Donalds for helping pass Working Families Tax Cuts, which helped with things like cutting taxes on tips and overtime. Meanwhile, the Democrats voted against it. 

Vance also warned about the extremism of the Democrats. 

During his remarks, you can hear what sounds like a woman start to heckle him. But then the audience shuts her down cold with a loud, "USA! USA!" chant. 

Vance replied, “Now what that woman is yelling is that she wants left-wing bureaucrats in control of your schools, but Byron thinks you should be in charge of your kids' schools." 

Apparently that heckler wasn't the only one. Here was another one, whom Vance termed a "clown." 

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Vance called him a "Democrat plant." Then he said they kicked him out, "just like we're going to kick out the rest of the Democrats." 

Here, you can see a heckler being removed while you hear Vance in the background. It doesn't end well, with the heckler being taken to the ground after his removal. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ASHLEY MOODY | BYRON DONALDS | FLORIDA | JD VANCE
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